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76ers’ Jaylen Brown Gets Telling Injury Update Ahead of Matchup vs. Knicks

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Cleveland Cavaliers v Philadelphia 76ers
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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 22: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on during the first quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Xfinity Mobile Arena on October 22, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia 76ers head into an Opening Night rematch against the New York Knicks the night before Halloween. Philadelphia spoiled the Knicks’ ring ceremony, beating them 106-100 on Oct. 20.

However, tonight’s contest may look significantly different, with 76ers star forward Jaylen Brown dealing with an injury.

Originally, Brown was listed as questionable due to knee soreness. Hours before tip-off, Philadelphia downgraded the 30-year-old to doubtful for tonight’s game, according to the NBA’s official injury report.

Dominick Barlow (back), Tacko Fall (quad), and Jabari Walker (knee) have already been ruled out for the 76ers for Friday’s contest.

76ers Leaning Towards Being Without Jaylen Brown on Friday vs. Knicks

Jaylen Brown
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 22: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Philadelphia 76ers dribbles the ball during a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Xfinity Mobile Arena on October 22, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

With the recent injury designation update to Jaylen Brown, the 76ers appear to expect to be without the five-time All-Star. It will be Brown’s first missed game of his 76ers career.

If Jaylen Brown can’t suit up on Friday, expect VJ Edgecombe, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and Dean Wade to get a reduced role.

Being without Brown is a significant setback for Philadelphia given the production he provides. Through five games this season, Brown is averaging 20.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game on 44.2/40.9/78.3 shooting splits.

His numbers may seem down compared to previous years as a member of the Boston Celtics. However, Philadelphia has built a new lineup that includes other stars like Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid, and LeBron James.

The new-look roster has put together a convincing start to the regular season. Through five games, the 76ers’ only loss came to the Detroit Pistons.

Karl-Anthony Towns Listed as Probable

Philadelphia 76ers v New York Knicks
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 20: Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the New York Knicks drives to the basket during the third quarter of the game against Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers at Madison Square Garden on October 20, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

On the opposite side of the matchup, the New York Knicks have just two players listed on the injury report.

Jose Alvarado will miss his fourth straight game of the season while dealing with an ankle sprain. Meanwhile, center Karl-Anthony Towns is listed as probable after picking up a left wrist sprain in New York’s win over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday.

Heading into the rematch after the 76ers’ Opening Night win, the Knicks appear to be the healthier team. New York may be playing with more fire after losing their first three games of the season.

The Knicks enter Friday’s game on a two-game win streak.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EDT.

Toran Flores is a sports reporter located in Cheyenne, Wyoming. He's covered news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, WNBA, and college sports. His work has been featured on platforms like FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, Lakers All Day Everyday, and others. In his free time, Toran enjoys spending time with family and friends, staying active, and traveling. More about Toran Flores

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76ers’ Jaylen Brown Gets Telling Injury Update Ahead of Matchup vs. Knicks

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