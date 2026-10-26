LeBron James Gives Blunt Answer On Playing Center For 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers turned to LeBron James at center Sunday with injuries limiting their options against Detroit. James handled the assignment, but afterward, he pointed to Joel Embiid when explaining why Philadelphia should not consider it a lasting arrangement, per ESPN.

“Well, s— we got an MVP over there. I’m not here to have a sustainable role at the 5,” James said. “You got Joel Embiid on the team. … If I was to say I was signed here to have a sustainable role at the 5, I don’t think none of us would actually want that. I can do it, but… we have [Embiid].”

Detroit handed Philadelphia its first loss, 106-93. James contributed 18 points and five assists while collecting two rebounds, spending much of his defensive assignment opposite Paul Reed.

At 6-foot-9, James gave coach Nick Nurse another option while Embiid managed plantar fasciitis in his right foot. Still, James’ response made his position clear: He can fill the vacancy without viewing it as his regular job.

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Why did the 76ers start LeBron James at center?

Sunday marked James’ 15th career start at the position across 24 seasons and his first since the 2021-22 campaign. He made his other 14 center starts with the Los Angeles Lakers that season.

Nurse has already deployed James in shorter stretches as a small-ball center during his three appearances this season. James missed Philadelphia’s victory over Milwaukee while managing sciatica.

Against Detroit, however, the injury list left Nurse with considerably fewer frontcourt choices.

Along with Embiid, Philadelphia lacked Jabari Walker because of a knee injury, Dominick Barlow because of a back injury, and Tacko Fall because of a quad injury. An abdominal contusion also kept VJ Edgecombe, the team’s strongest rebounding guard, out of the lineup.

“We’ve only got about three guys left that can possibly play the 5,” Nurse said before tipoff.

Embiid had hoped to participate after recording a triple-double against Milwaukee the previous night, WTOP reports. He even jokingly recruited reporters to support his request.

“Can you guys put pressure on them?” Embiid said. “I want to play tomorrow, so start writing articles and put pressure on them so they’ll let me play.”

Philadelphia ultimately kept him out.

What did LeBron James say about Adem Bona?

With Adem Bona serving as Philadelphia’s lone available natural center, the Sixers gave him a season-best 25 minutes. He delivered six points and 13 rebounds, including five offensive boards.

“I thought he was amazing tonight: his energy, his effort,” James said.

James credited Bona with providing a needed lift on both ends through his rebounding and praised the value of that effort over the full season.

Philadelphia’s difficulties on the glass extend beyond Sunday’s lineup. Every opponent this season has finished with more rebounds than the Sixers. Milwaukee held a 22-rebound advantage Saturday, and Detroit followed with a margin of 17.

Tyrese Maxey offered a direct answer when discussing what could help address the problem.

“Some of our tall guys come back. That would be great,” Maxey said.

For now, Nurse has used James to cover some of those missing minutes. James’ comments, however, identified Embiid as the reason Philadelphia should not need that solution permanently.