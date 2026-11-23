Russell Westbrook’s annual Thanksgiving giveaway in South Los Angeles got a boost from a poker night in Las Vegas. His Why Not? Foundation raised a record $912,500 at its September fundraiser, helping it plan for 1,500 meals and a wider selection of supplies at this year’s giveaway in Westbrook’s childhood neighborhood.

“We started this at Jesse Owens Park 14 years ago, and we show up every November. This is home. We’ve been blessed with more this year, so why not give more back to the community?” Westbrook said in the foundation’s Nov. 19 announcement.

The foundation scheduled its 14th annual giveaway for Nov. 19 at Jesse Owens Park, the same place where the tradition started in 2012. In its early years, the giveaway served 400, according to the foundation. This year’s plans called for the largest distribution yet, with winter coats, groceries, and baby supplies available alongside the holiday meals.

A record poker night helped fund the South LA giveaway

The sixth annual Why Not? Poker Night took place at Fontainebleau Las Vegas. The $912,500 raised in September brought the poker event’s fundraising total to nearly $3 million. The foundation identified its Thanksgiving giveaway as one of several programs the money supports, alongside Westbrook Academy, free basketball camps for young people, and mental health programs.

The foundation scheduled the November giveaway less than three months after the fundraiser. The foundation cited rising living costs in explaining why it expanded what South LA families could pick up this year. The additional supplies ranged from blankets and coats for colder weather to pantry staples families could use after the holiday.

Westbrook founded Why Not? in 2012, the same year the Thanksgiving tradition began. The organization approaches its 15th anniversary in 2027. Its work also includes educational opportunities, workforce development, and access to mental health resources for underserved communities. The foundation says its youth programs draw on the same question that gives the organization its name. Westbrook used that phrase in explaining the decision to expand the holiday giveaway.

What families could pick up at Jesse Owens Park

Crenshaw soul food chef Marilyn Cole prepared the Thanksgiving meals for families to reheat at home. The foundation told families they could take as many meals as they needed. It offered two ways to collect food and supplies during the three-hour event, with both walk-up and drive-through pickup available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Westbrook and his family planned to hand out meals alongside foundation staff and volunteers. The foundation also listed clothing, diapers, wipes, and baby formula among the items available. Volunteers had a separate packing day on Nov. 17, when they gathered at the It’s Bigger Than Us headquarters at Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza to prepare supplies for the distribution.

It’s Bigger Than Us, The Drew League Foundation, and We Grow LA helped provide blankets, food for families’ pantries, and meals for volunteers. Los Angeles County, its parks and recreation department, and Cal Dental USA also supported the event.

The park tied this year’s expanded giveaway to the one Westbrook started in 2012. Families could pick up a meal to reheat for Thanksgiving and leave with groceries, winter clothing, or supplies for an infant on the same trip.