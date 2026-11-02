Tobias Harris Gets Disappointing Injury Update From Spurs

San Antonio Spurs forward Tobias Harris received a disappointing injury update, as he likely won’t be back on the court anytime soon.

Harris has not played yet this season due to a calf strain. While Spurs fans are hoping to see the veteran forward make his team debut soon, it doesn’t appear that will be the case, as the team is taking a “very methodically” approach to him coming back onto the court.

Tobias Harris Taking His Time to Return

Per Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News, Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson said that the team is taking their time with Harris instead of rushing him back to the floor, as they don’t want his calf injury to be aggravated again due to the fast-paced style the Spurs play.

“We need to just be patient and make sure we get it all the way right and get him all the way right in terms of being ready to prepare to play an NBA game at the (fast-paced) style of play we want. So, yeah, it’s just taking it very, very methodically, I think, which is appropriate,” Johnson said.

“It’s a calf strain, so that’s a thing we’ve seen can be tricky. And so I think the medical (staff) has done a great job of trying to keep him engaged and trying to continue to progress in the right direction, but at the same time, being patient and not getting ahead of ourselves and understanding we have 70 whatever games left. So we just need to keep ourselves and mostly Tobias from ourselves and himself.”

Tobias Harris NBA Career

Harris was drafted with the 11th overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Bobcats. He has played 15 seasons in the league for the Milwaukee Bucks, Orlando Magic, Detroit Pistons, Los Angeles Clippers, and Philadelphia 6ers.

In 1033 career games, Harris has averaged 15.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game.

The 34-year-old veteran signed a two-year, $31 million deal with the Spurs in the summer to be their starting power forward, but has been unable to play so far this season due to injury.