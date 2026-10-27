Raptors Insider Reveals Earliest Kawhi Leonard Return Date After Knee Setback

The Toronto Raptors have not announced when Kawhi Leonard will return. But one longtime team insider believes the former Finals MVP could miss at least six more games.

Sportsnet’s Michael Grange offered his projection Tuesday after the Raptors confirmed Leonard would undergo treatment and rehabilitation for swelling in his left knee.

Leonard will be re-evaluated in one week, although ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that the seven-time All-Star is expected to miss several weeks.

Grange believes Toronto’s upcoming schedule provides a realistic indication of when Leonard might return.

Grange pointed to Leonard’s limited playing time since the offseason, suggesting the Raptors could take a cautious approach rather than rush their prized acquisition back into action.

“My interpretation: Given that Leonard was still ‘ramping up’ after off-season break,” Grange wrote on X.

He noted Leonard played only 39 minutes across two preseason appearances before logging limited minutes in Toronto’s first two regular-season games.

Grange identified the Raptors’ next home game following their upcoming road trip as the earliest plausible return.

That would be Monday, Nov. 9, against the Memphis Grizzlies at Scotiabank Arena.

If that projection holds, Leonard would miss Toronto’s next six games.

However, Grange’s assessment is not an official recovery timetable. The Raptors have not established a target date.

Raptors Face Six-Game Stretch Without Leonard

Getty Kawhi Leonard of the Toronto Raptors warms up ahead of their Pre-season NBA game against the New York Knicks at Scotiabank Arena on October 13, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Toronto hosts the Orlando Magic on Wednesday before meeting the same opponent again Friday.

The Raptors then embark on a four-game road trip beginning Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers.

They visit Leonard’s former team, the Clippers, on Nov. 2 before facing Denver on Nov. 4 and Milwaukee on Nov. 6.

The Memphis game would mark Toronto’s return home.

That schedule creates an opportunity for the Raptors to manage Leonard’s rehabilitation without additional travel.

Still, his availability will depend on how the swelling responds to treatment.

The Raptors announced Tuesday that medical imaging revealed no acute injury.

Charania subsequently reported that an MRI showed no structural damage, an encouraging development considering Leonard’s extensive injury history.

Nevertheless, Toronto intends to use the recovery period to rebuild his workload after interruptions during the offseason.

Kawhi Leonard’s $115 Million Extension Faces Early Test

Leonard’s absence comes just two games into his highly anticipated return to Toronto.

The Raptors reacquired their 2019 championship hero from the Clippers in September, surrendering Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick and significant draft capital.

Toronto subsequently signed Leonard to a reported two-year, $115 million extension that includes a player option for 2028-29.

The Clippers reportedly had been unwilling to make a comparable long-term commitment.

Leonard opened the season averaging 19.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.5 steals as Toronto won its first two games.

However, he was scratched shortly before Sunday’s 117-94 loss to Minnesota after experiencing swelling in his left knee.

His absence forced coach Darko Rajakovic to adjust his rotation, with younger players receiving additional responsibilities.

The Raptors now face another early-season test without their most decorated player.

Grange’s Nov. 9 projection offers a potential date for fans to circle, but Leonard’s recovery remains the determining factor.

For Toronto, the priority is ensuring its biggest offseason acquisition returns healthy enough to justify the substantial investment.