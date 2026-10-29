Arizona Cardinals Have a 45 Percent Problem Ahead of Cowboys Matchup

The Arizona Cardinals‘ offensive woes are worse than they look when one factors in their overall scoring ratio.

Arizona has scored 142 points this season, and 64 of those points have come from kicker Chad Ryland. That is 45.1 percent of all Arizona’s points coming from its kicker. Arizona’s most recent win saw Ryland convert six field goals. He also connected on another three in Arizona’s 30-16 loss to the Denver Broncos.

What is more frustrating? Ryland has made 17 field goals this season while the Cardinals‘ offense has scored 13 touchdowns. That’s a 17:13 ratio, meaning 56.7 percent of Arizona’s scores have come from field goals.

Finding the end zone more is the main thing that the Cardinals must change offensively in the coming weeks if they want to salvage anything from the 2026 season.

Arizona Cardinals Lack Of Offensive Playmakers Is A Problem

Trey McBride can’t keep carrying the offense. McBride has joined elite company several times this season, and it is no longer far-fetched to claim he is one of the best tight ends of this generation.

Right now, there is potential, but nobody is stepping up to put on consistent, dominant performances that will make opposing defenses cringe. Michael Wilson and Jeremiyah Love have that potential, but haven’t been consistent enough. Marvin Harrison Jr. was supposed to be that player, but he never got off the ground in Arizona and is now with the Houston Texans.

Receivers Jeremiah Smith and Charlie Becker are arguably the best in college football and display superstar potential. But does anybody trust general manager Monti Ossenfort to draft another receiver with such a high pick?

If just one more player currently in the lineup stepped up and enjoyed a solid final 10 games this season, it would take pressure off of McBride and whoever lines up under center — whether it is Jacoby Brissett or, perhaps ultimately, Carson Beck. Maybe mixing things up at quarterback is a possible answer.

Obvious Good News For Kicker Chad Ryland

While Chad Ryland would probably prefer to see the Arizona Cardinals winning more games with a more effective offense, it shouldn’t erase his success. With 17 of 19 field goals converted this season, Ryland is on pace to break Neil Rackers’ record of 40 field goals made in 2005.

Ryland is currently converting 2.42 field goals per game. That would give him 41 field goals made if he continues on the same 17-game pace. Ironically, Ryland’s career mirrors Rackers’ to an extent.

Ryland converted 64 percent of his field goals during his rookie season with the New England Patriots. Rackers started his career with the Cincinnati Bengals and made 59.2 percent of his attempts in 2000 and 2001. He finally broke out in 2002 before joining the Cardinals in 2003, where he spent seven seasons.

Similarities Between The 2026 And 2005 Cardinals

If Ryland breaks Rackers’ record, it would have also come during a year when the Cardinals struggled offensively. In 2005, Arizona scored just 23 offensive touchdowns and put up 311 points.

Across a 17-game pace, Arizona is on track to score 345 points. On the 16-game pace that the 2005 Cardinals were on, they are on track for 325 points.

Records and history aside, the ideal situation is that the Cardinals solve their troubles on offense, take pressure off McBride and Ryland, and generate consistent play. The Dallas Cowboys‘ defense has struggled this season, so the perfect opportunity awaits Arizona in Week 8.