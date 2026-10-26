Arizona Cardinals Star Continues To Join Elite NFL Company

The Arizona Cardinals may be constantly losing. But Trey McBride has kept winning, as he reached yet another NFL milestone on Sunday.

Before kickoff on Sunday, Crescent City Sports wrote:

“With four receptions against Denver (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS) McBride – who has appeared in 72 career games – can surpass Travis Kelce (78 games) as the second-fastest tight end in NFL history to reach 400 career receptions, trailing only Pro Football Hall of Famer Kellen Winslow (72 games).”

Ten receptions on 13 targets later, McBride reached the milestone. He also caught a touchdown pass and had 111 receiving yards on the day. With the Cardinals’ constant struggles on defense and calls to bench Jacoby Brissett, Arizona fans at least have McBride to follow and keep track of which elite company he decides to join next.

On Sunday, that was Travis Kelce and Kellen Winslow Sr. He already made his mark in single-season receptions by a tight end, where he currently holds the NFL record.

With 59 receptions in seven games, McBride leads the league in catches and is more than on pace to break his own record. If his pace continues, McBride will end the year with 143 catches. Should he up his pace just a little, he could threaten the NFL record that Michael Thomas set with 149 receptions.

McBride now has at least seven catches in every game in 2026. Dating back to 2025, he has had at least seven receptions in nine straight games. The last time he recorded fewer than seven receptions was on Dec. 21, 2025, against the Atlanta Falcons. McBride had four catches on eight targets for 27 yards in that contest.

McBride Has Been One Of The Lone Bright Spots On The Arizona Cardinals’ Offense

Ideally, McBride’s elite performance would elevate other skill players on the Cardinals, whose offense remains one of the most pedestrian in the NFL. Following their loss to the Denver Broncos, the Cardinals fell to 26th in the league with 142 points scored. Opponents have had an answer for everyone except McBride.

It is clear that quarterback Jacoby Brissett is taking this team nowhere but a potential top-five spot in the 2027 NFL Draft. When healthy, Jeremiyah Love has been average, at best, with 245 rushing yards and a touchdown on 67 carries. Love also has 11 catches for 36 yards and a touchdown.

Michael Wilson is the second-best player on the offense, but he has just one touchdown reception and 375 receiving yards. His 37 receptions have him on pace for a career-best 89 catches, but his 10.1 yards per catch is the lowest of his career.

Bam Knight may be the only other player worth mentioning, given his last two performances. Knight now has 160 rushing yards on 25 carries, plus an incredible 6.4 yards per rush. But what will his usage look like when Love returns?

McBride Will Likely Keep Hitting Milestones And Carrying The Offense In 2026

Lately, the Arizona Cardinals have become a question of: “What milestone will Trey McBride hit next while most of the offense sputters?”

Until something changes at midseason or during the second half of 2026, McBride may continue to be the only real bright spot on Arizona’s offense while the likes of Wilson, Knight, and Love show flashes.

If he stays healthy, expect McBride to join more elite company as he continues what has, so far, been his best season as a pro. Heading into Week 8 against a weak Dallas Cowboys defense, McBride should put on a show.