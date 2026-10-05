Arizona Cardinals’ Recurring Defensive Problem Struck Again vs. Giants

The Arizona Cardinals already have one of the NFL’s bleakest passing defenses. One particular reason may explain their struggles.

Arizona has struggled against tight ends all season. Before their Week 4 matchup against the New York Giants, Zach Gershman of AZ Cardinals pointed out Arizona’s recent track record against opposing tight ends. Gershman wrote:

“In two of the Cardinals three games, the opponents leading receiver has been the tight end. David Njoku tied Ladd McConkey with five receptions in the Week 1 win over the Chargers, and last week, it was a dominant day from George Kittle after he had 82 yards and a pair of touchdowns on six catches. Isaiah Likely is the leading option for the Giants offense. Even with Malik Nabers playing, Likely’s 15 receptions and 124 yards leads the team. They also have Theo Johnson, so limiting tight end production is a key against the Giants offense.”

On Sunday, that trend continued, with Isaiah Likely and Theo Johnson tearing apart the Cardinals‘ defense. Likely was especially effective. He finished the game with seven catches on 12 targets, 66 yards, and a long of 34 yards.

Johnson had just one catch on one target, but it came on an 11-yard touchdown reception. In total, the Giants had eight catches on 13 targets for 77 yards against the Cardinals.

Tight Ends Account For A Contingent Of The Cardinals’ Pass Defense Woes

In Week 1, Ladd McConkey and David Njoku combined for 10 catches on 12 targets for 140 yards and a touchdown. One of McConkey’s receptions went for 23 yards, while Njoku had a long of 15 yards.

The Cardinals shut down the Seattle Seahawks‘ tight ends in Week 2, allowing three catches on three targets for 15 yards. However, receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba was a nightmare to defend, and he finished the game with nine catches for 155 yards and three touchdowns. Smith-Njigba also had a long of 82 yards.

George Kittle’s Week 3 performance ensured that Arizona’s tight-end problem returned. The Week 4 matchup gave a strong indicator that the Cardinals could struggle covering tight ends all season.

Arizona Cardinals Won’t Have It Easy In Week 5

Arizona gets Sam LaPorta in Week 5 when they square off at home vs. the Detroit Lions. LaPorta, when healthy, is one of the NFL’s top tight ends. Through four games this season, LaPorta has 22 catches on 32 targets, 228 yards, 10.4 yards per reception, and two touchdowns.

In Detroit’s Week 4 loss to the Carolina Panthers, LaPorta struck again. He ended the evening with eight catches on 13 targets for 84 yards, 10.5 yards per catch, and a touchdown. It was his best game of the season through four contests.

That’s going to be tough for the Cardinals to stop. But here’s the kicker: Arizona’s performance in Week 2 showed that, even when the Cardinals stifle opposing tight ends, a receiver could take advantage.

The Arizona Cardinals have seen repeated evidence of their biggest vulnerability. But if they fix it in Week 5, they’re still left to answer another burning question: how will they finally keep an overall passing game in check?

That will be their biggest challenge going into their matchup with Detroit.