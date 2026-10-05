Arizona Cardinals Defense Has Alarming Problem Through First 4 Games

The Arizona Cardinals’ passing defense once again got torn apart in their Week 4 loss to the New York Giants.

Arizona allowed 232 passing yards and 7.0 yards per pass on Sunday. The pass rush recorded four sacks, and the defense snagged two interceptions. But quarterback Jameis Winston and Co. figured things out and ended the day with three touchdown passes.

This came just one week after San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy gashed the Cardinals with 297 passing yards on 15 completions. Now that the Cardinals let another backup quarterback inflict serious damage, this errant passing defense can be a season-long problem.

Arizona Cardinals Passing Defense Looks Bleak Through Four Games

Arizona has allowed 935 passing yards through four games, which is the tenth-highest in the NFL. They are tied with the Dallas Cowboys for 8.0 net yards gained per pass attempt, the worst number in the league.

Here’s where things get interesting: opponents have only completed 69 passes against the Cardinals. That ties the Cardinals with the New Orleans Saints for the fourth-lowest in the NFL.

It is also important to point out that this comes before the Saints’ Week 4 Monday Night Football game vs. the Atlanta Falcons. The Cardinals will have the fourth-lowest total come Tuesday morning.

Opponents have also attempted just 109 passes against Arizona. Following the Falcons-Saints tilt on Monday night, that will become the second-lowest total in the league.

Opponents Will Start Taking Advantage Of The Cardinals’ Passing Defense

Through four games, opponents have averaged 17.25 completions and 27.25 passing attempts against Arizona. Divide the Cardinals’ 935 passing yards by four games, and they have allowed an average of 233.75 passing yards per contest.

Expect the Cardinals’ upcoming slate of opponents to key in on this weakness. And it could lead to more long afternoons if they can’t start shutting down opposing passing games.

It won’t get any easier for the Cardinals, with the Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Rams (twice), Denver Broncos, Dallas Cowboys, Seattle Seahawks, and Kansas City Chiefs coming up. Four of those teams — Detroit, Los Angeles, Dallas, and Kansas City — boast top-10 passing units.

Seattle is ranked 13th. In their Week 2 matchup against the Seahawks, the Cardinals allowed 219 passing yards to backup quarterback Drew Lock. With a healthy Sam Darnold in place, the Cardinals will be forced to have an answer for the defending Super Bowl-winning quarterback.

Cardinals Must Find A Way To Stop Opponents Through The Air

After four games, there is no clear answer. The Cardinals’ pass rush hasn’t consistently gotten to the quarterback. They are tied for 16th with eight sacks, and their 19.5 pressure percentage clocks in at 15. Not bad numbers, but not good enough to help the secondary.

Offensively, the Cardinals could play more ball control and keep possession out of opponents’ hands. Arizona entered its Week 4 matchup as one of the NFL’s best teams in time of possession, despite losing the battle on Sunday, 32:13 to 27:47.

Right now, the Cardinals’ passing defense remains a work in progress. They could surprise in Week 5 against Detroit. But right now, they have given fans little reason to expect otherwise.