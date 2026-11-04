Arizona Cardinals Get Strong Josh Sweat-Cowboys Message

The Arizona Cardinals just beat the Dallas Cowboys in overtime, with Josh Sweat helping finish the job. Now, one NFL writer predicts the veteran pass rusher could wind up wearing a Cowboys uniform before the trade deadline.

Sweat recorded a sack in Arizona’s 33-30 victory Sunday, then became the subject of a new report suggesting he would welcome a move. The Cardinals are 3-5, and a new prediction sends him to the very team he just helped defeat.

Cardinals Josh Sweat Trade Prediction Sends Pass Rusher to Cowboys

In his Nov. 4 look at NFL trade rumors, Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley turned the recent Sweat speculation into a straightforward prediction.

The pick followed Tuesday’s report from NFL insider Jordan Schultz that Sweat would be open to leaving Arizona, a position he reportedly has held since the offseason. Schultz said multiple teams would be interested but Arizona’s asking price is high, and the Cardinals are comfortable keeping him.

Buckley found one part of that report particularly interesting.

“Now, the note about Sweat feeling this way since the offseason seems…well, notable. As does Arizona’s apparent ‘high’ asking price,” he wrote.

Sweat, 29, joined the Cardinals in March 2025 after seven seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. He signed a four-year, $76.4 million contract and delivered a career-high 12 sacks in his first season in Arizona, along with 17 quarterback hits and four forced fumbles.

Buckley pointed to that résumé when discussing what could convince another team to meet Arizona’s demands.

“Still, if shoppers need an incentive to cover a high cost for Sweat, his track record could give them that,” Buckley wrote.

Sweat also posted 11 sacks with Philadelphia in 2022. He has three in eight games this season, all in his past five appearances, and delivered one against Dallas on Sunday.

Cardinals Asking Price Could Complicate Cowboys Trade Prediction

Dallas had a close look at Sweat in its loss to Arizona. He finished with six tackles and sacked Dak Prescott on third down in overtime, helping force a punt before the Cardinals won on Chad Ryland’s field goal.

The Cowboys have reason to seek help. They rank last in the NFL in total defense, allowing 385.4 yards per game, and are also giving up a league-high 152.8 rushing yards per game.

Before Sunday’s matchup, previous Sweat-to-Cowboys trade buzz included a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter naming Dallas as a team to watch.

The Cowboys are 3-5 themselves, however, and have already invested draft capital in defensive additions. They traded for defensive tackle Quinnen Williams last season and acquired cornerback Joey Porter Jr. from Pittsburgh in October. Those moves have yet to turn around a defense allowing more yards than any other team, while another pick-based trade would leave Dallas with fewer options in the next draft.

There is no guarantee Arizona will accept an offer. Reports have suggested the Cardinals want a high Day 2 draft pick, potentially a second-rounder, and Sweat remains under contract through 2028.

Buckley considered whether Arizona’s comeback victory behind Gardner Minshew II might change the team’s approach, but he returned to the Cardinals’ position in the NFC West.

“Still, they’re stuck at the bottom of a strong NFC West, so their future likely outweighs their present in terms of importance,” Buckley wrote.

The Cardinals have until Nov. 10 to decide whether the draft return is worth losing a defender who just helped beat the team predicted to acquire him.