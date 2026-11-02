Cardinals Injury Update: WR Michael Wilson Explains Injury, Why He Played

The Arizona Cardinals scored an upset win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, walking it off in overtime. That win wouldn’t have been possible without the play of top wide receiver Michael Wilson.

Wilson finished the game with 8 receptions for 111 yards and 1 touchdown. That led the Cardinals in both receptions and yards for the day. In fact, that led both teams in both categories. Most importantly, he caught the touchdown pass to tie the game in the fourth quarter.

On that touchdown, Wilson was seen grabbing his ribs and grimacing. It had been common knowledge coming into the game that Wilson was battling an injury, with Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur calling it a pain tolerance situation. However, his reaction on a play where he wasn’t hit made it clear just what kind of pain Wilson was playing through.

Arizona Cardinals WR Michael Wilson on His Rib Injury

Following the game, Michael Wilson was clearly in pain while speaking to the Cardinals media. Josh Weinfuss of ESPN noted how much it pained him to laugh and celebrate the win because of his rib injury.

It turns out that Wilson has two broken ribs. They’re not completely broken, and at risk of puncturing his lungs, though, so Wilson felt an obligation to play.

“I think, for me, with my rib injury, it’s just as long as the ribs aren’t completely broken and puncturing my lungs, it’s really a pain tolerance thing,” Wilson said.

Wilson would go on to add to that. He explained that because the Cardinals are paying him well, there is an obligation to be on the field if at all possible.

“And, so, if we had everyone healthy, this organization’s paying me a lot of money and,” Wilson said. “So, if I can muster up the strength and go out to play even at 60 percent, I’m going to because this organization has changed my life and I don’t believe in just taking, taking, taking. When I signed that contract, it was to put my body on the line for my teammates, for the coaches and for the organization. So, there’s no way that I wasn’t going to force it.”

Wilson’s contract was a major storyline for the Cardinals throughout the offseason. They ended up finding a way to extend him on a three-year, $75 million deal. So, that financial safety net has clearly become important this season.

Cardinals RB Jeremiyah Love Suffers Another Setback

Elsewhere for the Cardinals, running back Jeremiyah Love suffered another injury setback. This came as he tried to return to the field after battling nagging injuries throughout his rookie season.

Love would be visibly frustrated when he came out of the game against Dallas. He appeared to tweak his ankle again, which has been an issue since the preseason.

It’s unclear how big a setback this is going to be. However, when a player like Michael Wilson is also dealing with an injury that is forcing him to play through pain, the offense is going to become more limited. That’s something that the Cardinals can’t afford when they’re dealing with issues at quarterback.