Cardinals RB Tyler Allgeier Receives NFL Honors After Monster Game vs. Cowboys

Tyler Allgeier played a big role in the Arizona Cardinals’ massive comeback against the Dallas Cowboys. Allgeier rushed for 147 yards and a score on 11 carries, then added five receptions for 44 yards and a touchdown.

Thanks to Allgeier’s big night, the Cardinals overcame a 24-10 deficit in the fourth quarter to win 33-30 in overtime. His electric performance, when his team needed him most, resulted in him being named the NFC’s Offensive Player of the Week.

Cardinals RB Tyler Allgeier Steps Up With Injuries to Jeremiyah Love

The Cardinals were dealt a tough blow in the game. Jeremiyah Love and Bam Knight both left the game against the Cowboys with injuries. Allgeier became the only healthy back who could play by the end of the game.

Adding to the uncertainty was a quarterback change late in the third quarter. With the Cardinals down 17-3, head coach Mike LaFleur benched a struggling Jacoby Brissett in favor of backup Gardner Minshew II.

Minshew led the Cardinals to four straight touchdown drives to force overtime, with Allgeier scoring the first two. The fifth-year back busted off the two longest runs of his career on back-to-back carries, which included a 63-yard score and a 52-yarder that set up his second touchdown as a receiver.

Allgeier also broke off a big run in overtime that set up their game-winning drive. Kicker Chad Ryland finished the game with a 42-yarder to stun Dallas.

Cardinals RB Room Entering Week 9

Entering Week 9, there are two major news items concerning the Cardinals’ running back room. The biggest one is that rookie Jeremiyah Love will be heading to injured reserve. Love is dealing with a high ankle sprain, this time in his right ankle.

Also, head coach Mike LaFleur said that James Conner will not be activated this week in his appearance on Burns & Gambo on 98.7 FM Arizona Sports. The veteran running back has spent all season on injured reserve after a major injury last season.

Bam Knight’s status for Week 9 will depend on how he progresses through concussion protocol. Knight suffered a brutal shot to the head from Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown while being tackled by Cobie Durant.

That could leave Arizona with just Tyler Allgeier and Evan Hull against the Seattle Seahawks for Week 9. Jerome Ford is on the practice squad and could be elevated for the game.