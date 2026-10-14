Falcons Fans Reject Radio Host’s Drake London Over Julio Jones Controversial Take

If you are an Atlanta Falcons fan above the age of 15, you likely remember the services of wide receiver Julio Jones, regarded as one of the best receivers in the 2000s, and perhaps the best player in the history of the Falcons franchise.

Well, in a controversial take, an Atlanta radio host proposed the option of picking between Drake London and Julio Jones, and the radio host chose London, which has since caught the attention of several listeners.

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Drake London or Julio Jones???

Here is the clip (from X.com) of a sports radio show on 680TheFan, with the controversial Drake London take:

There’s a considerable amount of reactions in the comment section:

@DrakesMuse5: “i love drake but man julio wasn’t a real person”

@atlantabirdgang: “Ok. Y’all click bait got me. Until Drake is the best player on the field in TWO different NFC Championship games, it will always be Julio.”

@TurnerZachrey: “I’m sorry…. I love drake and I love what he does for our football team. But he’s not near prime Julio. Not even close”

Drake London has played five seasons in the NFL (in 5th season). Over his first 67 games, London has 336 receptions, 4449 yards, and 22 touchdowns. It’s a very strong start to an NFL career, but let’s see how that compares to Julio Jones first 4+… ish seasons.

Through Julio Jones first five NFL seasons, he played in 64 games. His stats during that time span: 414 catches, 6,201 receiving yards, and 32 touchdowns.

If that’s ‘comparable,’ then… I don’t know.

Again, Drake London is a generational talent, and the Falcons might not get a similar receiver in some time after he’s gone, but Julio Jones was one-of-a-kind, and there are still debates about his place as the potential top WR in the 2000s.

Julio Jones finished his NFL career with 914 receptions, 13,703 receiving yards, and 66 total touchdowns.