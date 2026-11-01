Falcons Get Trade Deadline Shopping List for One Glaring Roster Need

The Atlanta Falcons have seen what Michael Penix Jr. can do when the offense finds its rhythm. But as the NFL trade deadline approaches, another pass-catching option could be on their shopping list.

Drake London remains the clear leader at wide receiver, while Jahan Dotson, Olamide Zaccheaus and rookie Zachariah Branch have filled smaller roles. CBS Sports believes another addition could make life easier for Penix and give Atlanta more flexibility as it tries to climb out of a 3-4 start.

Falcons Wide Receiver Trade Need Comes With Six Options

In an Oct. 30 rundown of each NFL team’s biggest trade need, CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards singled out wide receiver for the Falcons.

Edwards credited offensive line coach Bill Callahan for helping restore Atlanta’s protection and create better conditions for Penix, London, running back Bijan Robinson and tight end Kyle Pitts.

He argued that another receiver would “take pressure off Drake London” while allowing Dotson, Zaccheaus and Branch to operate in roles that better suit them.

His list of possible fits include Indianapolis Colts receiver Josh Downs, Cleveland Browns receiver Jerry Jeudy, Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Brian Thomas Jr., Tennessee Titans receiver Calvin Ridley, Minnesota Vikings receiver Jauan Jennings and Los Angeles Chargers receiver Quentin Johnston.

Downs stands out because his availability is more than hypothetical. The Colts wideout requested a trade, according to NFL.com’s Nick Shook, who cited ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on Oct. 28. Indianapolis has already traded offensive guard Quenton Nelson and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner.

Downs has 26 catches for 307 yards through seven games. He would bring a different skill set than London as an underneath receiver who has done much of his work from the slot.

Drake London Production Shows Why Falcons Could Add Help

London has 38 receptions for 616 yards and one touchdown through seven games. Dotson ranks second among Atlanta’s receivers with 12 catches for 242 yards and two touchdowns.

Branch has 10 receptions for 64 yards, while Zaccheaus has just four for 17. The Falcons also lean on Robinson and Pitts in the passing game, but the gap between London and the other wideouts is hard to miss.

Penix has completed 66.7% of his passes for 1,157 yards, nine touchdowns and one interception in five starts this season. He was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week after throwing three touchdowns without an interception in the Falcons’ 29-20 win over San Francisco on Oct. 25.

London caught seven passes for 66 yards in that game. Dotson and Branch combined for two receptions and 15 yards, even as Penix continued to show improvement under head coach Kevin Stefanski.

The Falcons invested in the receiver room during the offseason by adding Dotson and Zaccheaus in free agency and selecting Branch in the third round. Edwards’ proposal comes only months after those moves, with the offense showing improvement but still leaning heavily on London.

Downs has already surfaced in previous Falcons trade speculation. Former Atlanta quarterback Kurt Benkert suggested he would be a strong addition, although that was an opinion rather than a report of negotiations.

There would be a contract consideration with Downs, too. He is playing on the final year of his rookie deal and can become a free agent after the season.

Atlanta has until the Nov. 10 deadline to decide whether its existing weapons are enough, or whether an additional receiver could help Penix build on his recent momentum.