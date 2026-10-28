Michael Penix Jr. Earns Award for Performance in Falcons’ Week 7 Win

The Atlanta Falcons got themselves back on track in Week 7, as they picked up a 29-20 win over the San Francisco 49ers, handing them their first loss of the season. While the Niners gave the Falcons a run for their money, quarterback Michael Penix Jr. did his best to ensure that his team would come out on top in this game.

It was another strong outing for Penix as he continues to assert himself as one of the top young quarterbacks in the league. Taking down an undefeated 49ers team certainly isn’t a small feat, and after picking apart their defense on Sunday, Penix earned an important award as a result of his strong play on the field.

Michael Penix Jr. Named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

After missing the start of the season recovering from ACL surgery that ended his 2025 campaign prematurely, Penix has returned and put the questions surrounding the Falcons’ quarterback position to rest. And while he has been impressive in each of his first five starts of the year, his work against the 49ers may have been the best performance we have seen from him in his young career.

Even with a boatload of injuries plaguing them, the Niners’ defense had been one of the best units in the league to begin the year. Penix was in complete control against this group, though, as he completed 25 of his 34 pass attempts for 213 yards and three touchdowns. San Fran did its best to rally late, but Penix ensured that its efforts would come up short.

Under head coach Kevin Stefanski’s new scheme, Penix has quickly shown an aptitude for running the team’s offense, providing Atlanta with the belief that it has found its quarterback of the future. Penix’s play isn’t just catching the attention of the Falcons, though, as he was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his efforts against the 49ers in Week 7.

Falcons Hoping Michael Penix Jr. Can Lead Them to NFC South Crown

Getty ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 25: Michael Penix Jr. #9 of the Atlanta Falcons passes the ball against the San Francisco 49ers during the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Falcons may only have a 3-4 record to this point, but three of those losses have come without Penix in the fold, as he missed the team’s first two games and was unable to take the field for the team’s final drive in its overtime loss to the Baltimore Ravens. When Penix is under center, Atlanta has been one of the best teams in the league.

With the NFC South division up for grabs, the Falcons are looking like a real threat to win the division when all is said and done. They are going to have an important matchup on their hands in Week 8 against one of their division rivals, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, so if they truly want to win the division, Penix and company are going to have to find a way to continue to be at their best in these crucial matchups.