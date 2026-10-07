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Ravens Make First Roster Move After Stunning Cam Jurgens Trade News

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Cam Jurgens
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Philadelphia Eagles center Cam Jurgens.

The Baltimore Ravens certainly made headlines after trading for Philadelphia Eagles center Cam Jurgens.

Baltimore received Jurgens and a 2027 seventh-round pick. The Ravens sent the Eagles a 2027 fifth-round pick and a 2028 second-round pick.

That said, the Ravens weren’t done making roster moves, as they made room for Jurgens and another addition to the 53-man roster. One concern is who will replace tight end Durham Smythe after his season-ending Achilles injury. Well, that move is done.

Baltimore Ravens Add Tight End After Cam Jurgens Trade

Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Cam Jurgens
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 11: Cam Jurgens #51 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on before the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field on January 11, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec said the Ravens are making multiple roster moves. Baltimore has added a tight end.

“The Ravens have added TE Nick Vannett to the 53-man roster. He’s the Durham Smythe blocking TE replacement. FB/TE Lucas Scott was re-signed to PS. Ravens still have 1 open 53-man spot that Jurgens presumably takes. But Smythe going to IR will create another one.”

Vannett is about to play for his 11th team in his NFL career, which began in 2016. In 121 career games, he has caught 108 passes for 1,012 yards and 9 touchdowns.

Ravens Loaded on Offense With Cam Jurgens & Durham Smythe

Seattle Seahawks Training Camp
GettyRENTON, WASHINGTON – JULY 25: Nick Vannett #83 of the Seattle Seahawks looks on during practice at Virginia Mason Athletic Center on July 25, 2026 in Renton, Washington. (Photo by Jack Compton/Getty Images)

The Ravens made it clear that they needed to upgrade their offense after four games. After three centers went down and Baltimore lost their top blocking tight end, Jurgens and Vannett are set to step up into the starting lineup.

Jurgens is in concussion protocol, so he won’t be playing in Week 5 against the Atlanta Falcons. Vannett might have a better chance of playing, despite having only a few days to prepare for the game.

Baltimore’s offense got better with Jurgens helping out on the offensive line. Rookie first-round pick Vega Ioane can move back to guard in Week 6, and Jurgens can take the center job.

Vannett might be more of a TE3 on the team despite being a veteran. Ravens rookie Matthew Hibner could move up as TE2 after showing his pass-catching ability, with Vannett being more of a blocking tight end.

The Ravens now move forward with the changes as they focus on the Falcons. There’s a strong chance Lamar Jackson may not play with his ankle injury, which is fine as Jurgens recovers. If Jackson can’t play, Tyler Huntley will get the start.

Baltimore could lean on the run with Derrick Henry early and often to establish the rushing attack. Huntley is a mobile quarterback, so he can help with that.

Sitting at 3-1, the Ravens are trying to keep the momentum going this year, but also want to be healthy. This week’s game will be interesting, but the team has laid the foundation for the future with Jurgens as Jackson’s center.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

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Ravens Make First Roster Move After Stunning Cam Jurgens Trade News

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