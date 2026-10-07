Ravens Make First Roster Move After Stunning Cam Jurgens Trade News

The Baltimore Ravens certainly made headlines after trading for Philadelphia Eagles center Cam Jurgens.

Baltimore received Jurgens and a 2027 seventh-round pick. The Ravens sent the Eagles a 2027 fifth-round pick and a 2028 second-round pick.

That said, the Ravens weren’t done making roster moves, as they made room for Jurgens and another addition to the 53-man roster. One concern is who will replace tight end Durham Smythe after his season-ending Achilles injury. Well, that move is done.

Baltimore Ravens Add Tight End After Cam Jurgens Trade

The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec said the Ravens are making multiple roster moves. Baltimore has added a tight end.

“The Ravens have added TE Nick Vannett to the 53-man roster. He’s the Durham Smythe blocking TE replacement. FB/TE Lucas Scott was re-signed to PS. Ravens still have 1 open 53-man spot that Jurgens presumably takes. But Smythe going to IR will create another one.”

Vannett is about to play for his 11th team in his NFL career, which began in 2016. In 121 career games, he has caught 108 passes for 1,012 yards and 9 touchdowns.

Ravens Loaded on Offense With Cam Jurgens & Durham Smythe

The Ravens made it clear that they needed to upgrade their offense after four games. After three centers went down and Baltimore lost their top blocking tight end, Jurgens and Vannett are set to step up into the starting lineup.

Jurgens is in concussion protocol, so he won’t be playing in Week 5 against the Atlanta Falcons. Vannett might have a better chance of playing, despite having only a few days to prepare for the game.

Baltimore’s offense got better with Jurgens helping out on the offensive line. Rookie first-round pick Vega Ioane can move back to guard in Week 6, and Jurgens can take the center job.

Vannett might be more of a TE3 on the team despite being a veteran. Ravens rookie Matthew Hibner could move up as TE2 after showing his pass-catching ability, with Vannett being more of a blocking tight end.

The Ravens now move forward with the changes as they focus on the Falcons. There’s a strong chance Lamar Jackson may not play with his ankle injury, which is fine as Jurgens recovers. If Jackson can’t play, Tyler Huntley will get the start.

Baltimore could lean on the run with Derrick Henry early and often to establish the rushing attack. Huntley is a mobile quarterback, so he can help with that.

Sitting at 3-1, the Ravens are trying to keep the momentum going this year, but also want to be healthy. This week’s game will be interesting, but the team has laid the foundation for the future with Jurgens as Jackson’s center.