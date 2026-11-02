Ravens’ Joe Fagnano Drops Worrying Update on Status vs. Jaguars

He’s the last quarterback standing for the Baltimore Ravens, but Joe Fagnano sounds confused and more than a little worried about his chances of facing the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday Night Football in Week 9.

Fagnano was asked if he’ll be ready to go in a short week, following the 36-10 defeat at the hands of the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, November 1. The rookie passer’s response was confusing and worrying for a Ravens team facing the strong possibility of losing two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson for the rest of this season.

Jackson left the game in Buffalo after just one play, following a collision with Bills’ edge-rusher Greg Rousseau. The resulting thumb injury now requires surgery that will land Jackson on injured reserve.

That’s bad enough, but the Ravens’ issues at football’s most important position are compounded by the health of popular backup Tyler Huntley. He was also forced off against the Bills, and Huntley’s turf toe needs an MRI to reveal the extent of the damage.

Those setbacks mean it’s over to Fagnano when the Jags visit M&T Bank Stadium on November 5. Or does it?

The undrafted free agent tentatively replied, “Um, yeah, I think so. After a football game, you’re always going to have bumps and bruises. Um, we’ll kinda see. Yeah,” when asked about his status for Thursday, per Ravens Vault co-host Sarah Ellison.

As Double Take Sports founder Carita Parks put it, “Fagnano did not sound confident” and his answer “was not convincing.”

Joe Fagnano Confusion Adds to Quarterback Nightmare

It’s debatable if former Maine and UConn passer Fagnano would convince in his first pro start. Especially against the AFC South-leading Jags.

Unfortunately, the Ravens don’t have the luxury of finding a credible alternative before Thursday, so they need Fagnano available. If he’s good to go, he’s unlikely to be at 100 percent after incurring a hefty amount of punishment against the Bills.

Fagnano was subjected to multiple hits behind a feeble Ravens’ offensive line. The group was undermined by poor performances at multiple positions, including from a starter who took responsibility for Jackson’s injury.

Protection continued to crumble after Jackson and Huntley left the field. Fagnano took three sacks amid a relentless barrage.

The 25-year-old would be in store for a similarly rough night against the Jaguars. Jacksonville’s defense collected four sacks during a 42-7 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8.

An inability to protect their quarterbacks has the Ravens facing a horrifying scenario on Thursday. One general manager Eric DeCosta may not be able to fix in time.

Ravens Need QB Contingency Plan

The Ravens must have two healthy signal-callers suited up against the Jags. Finding that many upright QBs is the challenge.

DeCosta might solve it by working the phones to discuss a trade for a backup with the Chicago Bears. A veteran familiar with Ravens’ offensive coordinator Declan Doyle’s schemes.

That’s a sensible trade scenario, but hardly a timely one when the Ravens take the field again in less than four days. What’s less ideal is the possibility of the Ravens having to turn to veteran running back Justice Hill.

Hill is the team’s emergency quarterback, but the offense would surely struggle to move the ball consistently with him at the controls.

It’s one more reason why DeCosta and head coach Jesse Minter need Huntley’s scan to reveal positive results. They’re also desperately seeking some clarity about Fagnano’s status.