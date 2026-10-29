Ravens Get More Encouraging Lamar Jackson Injury News Before Week 8

The Baltimore Ravens are entering Week 8 with a heightened sense of urgency. After losing their past two games to divisional rivals, the Ravens know that they have to get back on track if they want to keep pace in what has become a wildly competitive AFC North division. In order to do that, though, the team needs to get superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson back on the field.

Jackson has missed the past three-and-a-half games for Baltimore with an ankle injury, and while he appeared to be tracking towards playing in Week 7, he surprisingly was unable to play. The Ravens have played it safe with Jackson to this point, but based on his latest injury update, it seems like he is finally closing in on making his return to action.

Lamar Jackson Practices Fully Again on Thursday

After an injury-plagued 2025 campaign, Jackson looked like his old self through what was essentially three-and-a-half games to begin the season. Jackson completed 70.8% of his passes for 967 yards and six touchdowns, while also rushing for 144 yards and another score. Simply put, when everyone has been on the field for Baltimore, its offense has looked unstoppable.

Jackson was forced out of the team’s win over the Tennessee Titans at halftime with an ankle injury, and he’s been sidelined ever since. While Tyler Huntley led the team to a big overtime victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 5, the offense has looked largely lifeless in each of its past two games.

After practicing on a limited basis last week, Jackson immediately logged a full practice on Wednesday, which was a very encouraging sign when it comes to his prospects for suiting up on Sunday. Getting through the remaining two days of practice was obviously going to be crucial for Jackson, but he managed to take another big step on Thursday when he practiced fully for the second straight day.

Lamar Jackson Tracking Towards Playing for Ravens in Week 8

Getty BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – NOVEMBER 27: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens in action during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium on November 27, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland. The Bengals won 32-14. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

This isn’t the first time Jackson has appeared to be on the right path when it comes to making his return from injury, but logging back-to-back full practices is easily the most encouraging development we’ve seen in his injury rehab process. One more practice awaits on Friday, but right now, it’d register as a major surprise if Jackson isn’t playing in Week 8.

Baltimore desperately needs Jackson on the field, because it will play the Buffalo Bills in a high-powered matchup between two of the top teams in the league. The Ravens are going to be highly motivated to snap their two-game losing streak, but they will really only have a shot to beat the Bills if Jackson is leading their huddle. All eyes will be on Jackson’s practice status come Friday, as that will give fans an even clearer picture of whether or not he will play.