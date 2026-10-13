Ravens Receive ‘Hopeful’ Lamar Jackson Injury News Ahead of Week 6

Despite being without superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson, the Baltimore Ravens managed to find a way to push their record to 4-1 in Week 5 with an overtime victory over the Atlanta Falcons. Tyler Huntley filled in admirably for Jackson, as he reminded the Ravens just how lucky they are to have him operating as their backup at the most important position in football.

In a perfect world, though, there’s no doubt that Jackson would find a way to overcome his ankle injury and get his way back on the field for the team’s upcoming game against the Cleveland Browns. Given how effective Huntley was against Atlanta, Baltimore isn’t going to rush Jackson back into action, but it sounds like there’s some early optimism that he will be able to play on Sunday.

After laboring through injuries last year, Jackson enjoyed a strong start to the 2026 campaign under the Ravens’ new-look coaching staff (68/96, 967 YDS, 6 TD, 1 INT, 19 CAR, 144 YDS, 1 TD). However, it seemed like the same old song and dance for the team when Jackson was forced out of the team’s Week 4 win over the Miami Dolphins early with an ankle injury.

While Jackson never really seemed to have a shot at playing in Week 5, all signs pointed to him avoiding a serious injury. Again, Huntley held down the fort with aplomb against the Falcons (24/32, 201 YDS, 2 TD, 6 CAR, 20 YDS, 1 TD), but nobody is going to argue that this team is better with him under center than Jackson.

As a result, all eyes are going to be on Jackson throughout the week to see if he has a real shot at finding his way onto the field for Baltimore. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, it sounds like the team is of the belief that Jackson will have an opportunity to get back on the field after his one-game absence.

“My understanding is he is in a much better position now than he was last week,” Rapoport said of Jackson on “NFL Live.” “It sounds like they are hopeful that Lamar will be on the field this week for the Ravens.”

Ravens Hoping to Get Lamar Jackson Back for Week 6 Action

Getty Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson.

When Jackson is at his best, he is capable of winning games on his own for the Ravens. While getting past the Dolphins and Falcons was important, Baltimore has more difficult games on the slate that it will need Jackson for, which is why his status is such a big storyline for the team moving forward.

One of those games is on the calendar for Week 6, as the Ravens will square off against the Cleveland Browns in a big divisional matchup on Sunday. Kickoff for this contest is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon, and unsurprisingly, everybody will be keeping tabs on Jackson to see if he winds up on the field for his team in this one.