Ravens Won’t Like Latest Lamar Jackson Injury News Ahead of Week 6

The Baltimore Ravens have managed to overcome the recent loss of Lamar Jackson to an ankle injury in a way they were not able to last season. And while Tyler Huntley has proven himself to be a passable backup quarterback, it’s clear that the Ravens want to get Jackson back on the field as soon as possible.

While Jackson was forced to miss the team’s Week 5 win over the Atlanta Falcons due to his aforementioned injury, the hope was that he’d be able to return in time for Week 6. On Thursday, the team was dealt a rather concerning update on Jackson’s injury status that will throw his status for Baltimore’s next game up in the air.

Lamar Jackson Not at Practice Again for the Ravens on Thursday

Jackson’s hot start to the 2026 campaign was brought to a screeching halt when he suffered an ankle sprain at the end of the first half of the Ravens’ Week 4 clash against the Miami Dolphins. While the injury isn’t believed to be particularly serious, there was never much hope that Jackson would be able to play against the Falcons.

His status for Week 6 is a completely different story, though. All throughout the week, reports have emerged indicating that Baltimore is hopeful Jackson will be able to play, with his absence at practice on Wednesday still not being enough to deter folks from believing he could find his way onto the field for Sunday’s action.

Things appear to have taken a turn for the worse on Thursday, though, as Jackson was not present for the start of the team’s second practice of the week. While he could conceivably find his way onto the field for the non-media portion of practice, right now, it looks like his status is heading in the wrong direction.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is not present at the start of Thursday’s practice,” Jamison Hensley shared in a post on X. “Jackson is dealing with a left ankle injury that he sustained on Oct. 4. If Jackson can’t play, it would be Tyler Huntley for a second straight game.

Ravens May Be Without Lamar Jackson Again in Week 6

Getty The Ravens are “hopeful” that Lamar Jackson will be able to return from an ankle injury in Week 6

Baltimore has been cautious with Jackson at practice for years now, even when he isn’t dealing with any sort of known injury. With that in mind, you can’t always read into his practice statuses as much as you would for other players, but considering how he is dealing with a notable ankle injury, seeing him miss back-to-back practices is concerning.

Jackson could conceivably practice Friday and still play on Sunday, and there’s even a shot he could miss all three practices and still be ready to go for Week 6. The Ravens are being understandably cautious with the superstar quarterback, but right now, the early optimism surrounding his status for the team’s clash against the Cleveland Browns appears to be quickly disappearing into thin air.