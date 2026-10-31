Ravens’ Lamar Jackson Ripped for ‘Weird’ Leadership

Lamar Jackson’s finally set to return for the Baltimore Ravens, just when a debate about his leadership is raging. One critic has called Jackson out as the “constant” presence behind many of the team’s failings, particularly wasting second-half leads, because of issues with how he leads and his consistently murky injury status.

The same critic questions Jackson’s motivation and makes unflattering comparisons between the two-time NFL MVP, a high-profile draft flop, and rival dual-threat signal-caller, Buffalo Bills’ starter Josh Allen.

Jackson has his detractors, but Fox Sports’ host Colin Cowherd called him “basically a .500 quarterback and you’re never quite sure when he’s gonna play and there’s weird communication.”

Speaking on “The Herd” podcast, Cowherd also referenced a “Baltimore Sun reporter, this is a guy that covers the team is like, ‘he falls asleep in team meetings because he’s playing video games late at night.'”

Cowherd asks if Jackson’s simply “a more talented Kyler Murray? I mean, honestly, this is the kind of stuff I don’t want to deal with (from) a franchise quarterback. I want them putting out fires, not being the source of them.”

This isn’t the version of Jackson the Ravens need for Week 8’s pivotal game against the Bills. Fortunately, one Ravens insider has offered an alternative take by revealing a key change in Jackson’s leadership style.

Lamar Jackson Returns Amid Fiery Leadership Debate

Sunday’s trip to Highmark Stadium could be make-or-break for the Ravens’ playoff chances following back-to-back defeats in the AFC North. Those defeats include last week’s 35-13 reversal against the Cincinnati Bengals. It was a game many, including some members of the Ravens, expected Jackson to play, but he demured.

There’s no debate about his status for the trip to Buffalo. Jackson’s ready to suit up, but Cowherd remains unconvinced it will make a difference.

Instead, Cowherd views Jackson as “about 62 percent, 65 percent of Josh Allen. Josh has just separated from him.”

One reason Cowherd thinks Jackson can’t outplay Allen is because Baltimore’s QB1 “gets banged up a lot. That’s part of who he is.”

It’s a tough take, but Jackson has completed a full, 17-game regular season just once in the last six years, including the 2026 campaign. Injuries are unfortunate, but so is the Ravens’ inability to win consistently without Jackson.

As ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler noted, “Since 2021, Jackson has missed between 4-5 games three times. In those seasons, Ravens averaged 8.7 wins per year In the two years with a full Jackson, Baltimore averaged 12.5 wins.”

Since 2021, Jackson has missed between 4-5 games three times. In those seasons, Ravens averaged 8.7 wins per year In the two years with a full Jackson, Baltimore averaged 12.5 wins. https://t.co/p9tPa6mxpy — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 24, 2026

Blowing second-half leads has also become part of who the Ravens are after consecutive collapses with backup Tyler Huntley at the controls. Cowherd still sees this as a Jackson problem, arguing “Lamar’s the constant. They were blowing them last year, they’re blowing them now, they blew them the year before.”

Cowherd contends that former Ravens head “John Harbaugh wasn’t the problem.” Harbaugh’s winning with the New York Giants, but his successor Jesse Minter is “begging for leadership,” according to Cowherd.

Jackson can still provide it because one team reporter sees a different version of No. 8.

Ravens Seeing New Version of Star Quarterback

Details of the change come from Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. He told the “Ross Tucker Podcast,” how he’s “had coaches on the staff tell me this is a different Lamar. Some of the holdover coaches (say) he’s much more engaged, he’s communicating much better, and even people in the building said he’s been rehabbing his butt off.”

Zrebiec doesn’t believe Jackson’s delayed return from the ankle injury he suffered against the Tennessee Titans in Week 4 is “any statement about his contract or any posturing or any hesitance on his part to play when he’s not a hundred percent.”

This is the version of Jackson the Ravens need. Especially when another former coach sees bigger problems with Minter’s defense.

Jackson can mask those issues because that’s what he does. His dynamic playmaking ability has long carried Ravens rosters not as strong as they appear on the surface.

They need Jackson to stay healthy and set the right example, but what the Ravens need more is better talent around one of the best players at football’s most important position.