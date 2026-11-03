Ravens HC Jesse Minter Offers Concerning Update on Joe Fagnano After Loss to Bills

The Baltimore Ravens are facing a handful of quarterback issues after losing starting quarterback Lamar Jackson and backup quarterback Tyler Huntley in their loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Additionally, third-string quarterback Joe Fagnano is dealing with a few issues of his own, including an ankle injury, as head coach Jesse Minter told reporters on Monday.

“He’s kind of working through some things, but to Joe’s credit, he is kind of fighting through a couple of things he is dealing with, but expected him to have a chance to play on Thursday,” Minter said.

Joe Fagnano Made His NFL Debut on Sunday

Fagnano came in after Huntley suffered his injury in the first half and completed 10 of 21 passes for 91 yards and one interception.

The Ravens made a quarterback move on Monday by signing Austin Reed to their practice squad. Reed spent part of training camp and preseason with the Ravens.

It is a quick turnaround for the Ravens, as they’ll host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday.

The Ravens will struggle to figure out their quarterback situation with both Jackson and Huntley unavailable. To make matters worse, they have less than three full days to prepare for their next game against one of the NFL’s best teams.

The Jaguars enter the matchup with a 5-2 record and lead the AFC South. They recently hosted and defeated the Colts 42-7 on Sunday.

Jackson and Huntley Both Dealing With Injuries

Baltimore didn’t get good news on Jackson and Huntley on Sunday. Jackson suffered a thumb injury after throwing a pass in the first quarter and hitting his hand on Bills defensive lineman Greg Rousseau. Minter confirmed that Jackson will have surgery and be placed on injured reserve.

Huntley suffered a toe injury, and ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that it is a turf toe injury.

“Ravens QB Tyler “Snoop” Huntley suffered what is thought to be a turf toe injury today at Buffalo, per source,” Schefter wrote on X Sunday night. “He is expected to undergo an MRI tomorrow to determine how much time, if any, he could miss.”

The Ravens are in danger of falling to a 4-5 record on Thursday night with a loss, which could take them right out of the race in the AFC North. The Pittsburgh Steelers lead the division at 6-2, followed by the Cincinnati Bengals at 5-2 and the Cleveland Browns at 5-3. The Ravens still have to play the Steelers twice and the Bengals and Browns once more, which could lead to additional losses.

After the Ravens take on the Jaguars, they have three more games before their Week 13 bye: against the Los Angeles Chargers, Carolina Panthers, and Houston Texans. All three teams have losing records, which could help Baltimore get back on its feet.