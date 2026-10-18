Ravens Get Brutal Injury Update on WR Rashod Bateman

The Baltimore Ravens got one wide receiver back for Week 6 against the Cleveland Browns, Ja’Kobi Lane, and just as quickly lost another to injury.

“Ravens WR Rashod Bateman (shoulder) has been ruled out for the rest of the game,” ESPN’s Jamison Hensley wrote on X. “That means it’s Zay Flowers, Ja’Kobi Lane, Devontez Walker and LaJohntay Wester at WR for Baltimore.”

The Ravens led 10-0 at halftime. They were also already playing without 2-time NFL MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson for the second straight game.

“Rashod Bateman might be banged up,” The Next Network’s Josh Berman wrote on his official X account.

Bateman is having a resurgent season with the Ravens in 2026 with 16 receptions for 233 yards and 1 touchdown through five games.

Rashod Bateman’s Offseason Defined by Arrest

Bateman was arrested in June and had to dodge questions about it when the Ravens reported for training camp.

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta previously called the arrest a “disappointment” for the franchise.

“There’s only so much I can say because it’s a legal situation,” Bateman told reporters. “I’m looking forward to playing football this year.”

According to TMZ, Bateman was arrested on June 3 in Georgia for allegedly attacking his ex’s car with their newborn baby inside.

From TMZ: “NFL star Rashod Bateman is accused of family violence in Georgia after he allegedly smashed the windows of his baby mama’s car … while his 3-month-old was inside … TMZ has learned. According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, the alleged victim told cops the incident happened around 6 AM on June 3. Authorities claim Rashod used an object to break the windshield and driver’s side window of the alleged victim’s 2021 Benz. According to the arrest warrant, glass shattered and caused multiple small lacerations to the alleged victim’s face. The officer noted they saw some glass in her face when talking to her and multiple contusions to her face.”

NFL Suspension Could Be Coming for Bateman

There are several possible outcomes for Bateman as the NFL investigates his arrest, the two most likely being that he either ends up on the commissioner’s exempt list or is suspended without pay.

There’s no telling when either thing could happen.

“It’s obviously something that we’re very disappointed about that we have to deal with these kind of things,” DeCosta said, via the team’s website. “We knew about it right away. We contacted the league right away. The league has been doing an investigation, as well I suppose the authorities. In these matters we just kind of sit back and wait for the league and the authorities to tell us what’s going on. I have no indication how long that’s going to take.”