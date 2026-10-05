Bills’ QB Josh Allen Faces Harsh Review After Week 4 Loss to Patriots

The Buffalo Bills will not become the first undefeated team since the Miami Dolphins in 1972, as they suffered a loss Sunday to the New England Patriots in a performance Josh Allen will want to forget.

Allen threw for 253 yards and one touchdown but also recorded one interception while rushing for four yards and another score. The Patriots picked Allen off on the final Bills drive, when they were looking to either tie the game at 29 points with a field goal or take the lead with a touchdown.

Josh Allen Received a Harsh Grade for His Performance

Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski gave Allen a “C-” grade for his performance on Sunday.

“Josh Allen can do anything on a football field, which is both a positive and a negative. Usually, Allen makes the necessary plays to give the Buffalo Bills an advantage. He also take unnecessary risks that can lead to significant mistakes,” Sobleski wrote on Monday.

“Case in point, Allen threw an interception Sunday with under two minutes to go while the Bills trailed by three points. The quarterback initially avoided a free-rusher by spinning out of the pressure then heaved the ball into double-coverage, which safety Craig Woodson snagged. More times than not, the former NFL MVP delivers. There’s a certain confidence in what’s capable of doing. Some might argue its overconfidence, because he’s also prone to attempt throws that he shouldn’t.”

Allen has struggled with his throwing over the last two weeks. In the Bills’ Week 3 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, he completed only 17 of 36 passes for 204 yards and had two interceptions, failing to throw the ball into the end zone.

But Allen had a strong start to the season. In Week 1, he threw for 334 yards and two touchdowns against the Houston Texans. Then in Week 2, he threw for 248 yards and three scores against the Detroit Lions.

Allen Knew He Made the Wrong Decision on His Interception

With 1 minute and 4 seconds left, the Bills had the ball at their own 40-yard line, trailing by three points. When Allen decided to throw the ball into New England territory, Patriots safety Craig Woodson picked it off at the Patriots’ 19-yard line, effectively sealing the game. Allen knew he should have made a different decision with that throw.

“They went man, made a guy miss, I threw one up, and should have thrown that one out of bounds and live another day,” Allen said, noting Buffalo was already within 20 yards of field-goal range, via Fox Sports “That’s what I should have done.” These ones sting. Got to find a way to learn from this and move it to the back of our brain, learn from it and move on.”

Allen will need to put this game behind him quickly, as the Bills travel to take on one of the best teams in the NFL in Week 5. They will face the Los Angeles Rams on “Monday Night Football”, who just secured a big win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 4.