NFL Announces Punishment for James Cook After Bills Win vs. Rams

The Buffalo Bills picked up a thrilling 37-34 overtime victory over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5, pushing their record on the year to 4-1. While star running back James Cook turned in a big outing, you can bet that nobody was happier than him to see Buffalo sneak out a win, as his costly fumble very nearly cost his team the game.

Cook and the Bills will turn the page and focus on their Week 6 matchup, but the NFL isn’t ready to let him go just yet. On Saturday afternoon, the league announced a punishment for Cook that is the result of an illegal move he made during Buffalo’s win over Los Angeles.

James Cook Fined for Illegal Use of Helmet

After leading the league in rushing yards (1,621) last season, Cook has gotten off to a strong start this season. Through five games now, Cook has racked up 532 yards and five touchdowns on 95 carries, with his 5.6 yards per carry being the second-highest figure of his career.

Cook spearheaded a lethal rushing attack that powered Buffalo to victory over Los Angeles, as he racked up 111 yards and a pair of scores on 25 carries. If there’s an issue with Cook, it’s that he has continually struggled to hold onto the football, as he fumbled twice in this game, with the latter setting up L.A. for a potential game-winning field goal.

The Bills managed to block the aforementioned field goal and set up Tyler Bass for his game-winner, which let Cook off the hook for the time being. However, he found himself in hot water for another issue, as he illegally used his helmet to initiate contact on one of his runs in the first quarter of the game. As a result of his actions here, Cook picked up a $21,167 fine from the league.

Bills RB James Cook was fined $21,167 for use of the helmet on this play. No flag,” Mike Garafolo of NFL Network shared in a post on X. “In all, six flags across the league for use of the helmet in Week 5.”

Bills Looking to Continue Winning Ways in Week 6

Getty Running back James Cook of the Buffalo Bills.

Cook likely won’t be thrilled to see his wallet get lighter, but considering how this game unfolded, he can’t be all that upset. Cook could appeal this fine, but with the league’s new appeal system in place, that’s something that wouldn’t get resolved until after the conclusion of the season.

As a result, all Cook and Buffalo can do is turn their attention to Week 6, where a matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders awaits. The Raiders have been better than expected this year, but this is still a game that the Bills should easily win. Kickoff for this contest is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET, and if all goes according to plan, Buffalo will walk off the field after this one with win No. 5 on the young season.