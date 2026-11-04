Bills Receive Injury News on Key Cornerback Ahead of Week 9

It hasn’t always been pretty, but the Buffalo Bills have coasted out to a 6-1 record through their first seven games of the 2026 campaign. While it is encouraging to see the team win so much to begin the year, it’s clear that it is Super Bowl or bust for the Bills, so none of this will matter unless they manage to win a championship.

In order to do so, Buffalo needs to stay as healthy as possible. To this point, the Bills haven’t gotten torched by injuries, but there are some key players who have missed time. One such player is reserve cornerback Jordan Hancock, but ahead of the team’s Week 9 action, he has taken a big step towards getting himself back on the field.

Bills Designate Jordan Hancock to Return to Practice

Hancock was selected in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Bills, and he quickly carved out a role for himself. Playing as a reserve defensive back and on special teams, Hancock appeared in 13 games as a rookie, racking up 22 tackles during his time on the field. He wasn’t exactly a star, but Hancock was an important piece of the puzzle for Buffalo.

Entering the year, Hancock reprised his role with the Bills, picking up five tackles in a pair of games early on. However, he suffered a hamstring injury in Week 2, which landed him on injured reserve, forcing him to miss at least the team’s next four games. Hancock hasn’t played since, though, as he’s continued to rehab this injury.

Easily the biggest weakness for Buffalo is its secondary, so it could use all the help it gets, which is why Hancock’s status has become increasingly important as of late. Reports have indicated that Hancock is making good progress behind the scenes, and that was confirmed on Wednesday when he was designated to return to practice by the team.

Bills Could Get Boost to Secondary With Jordan Hancock Injury Return

Getty JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – JANUARY 11: Brian Thomas Jr. #7 of the Jacksonville Jaguars is tackled by Jordan Hancock #37 of the Buffalo Bills during the fourth quarter in the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at EverBank Stadium on January 11, 2026 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

The Bills have been stringing it together when it comes to their secondary all season long, so getting Hancock back would be a big win for the team. Buffalo’s top nickel corner Dee Alford has been banged up as of late, so if he has to miss time, that could make getting Hancock back from injury even more important.

Just because he’s practicing doesn’t mean he will play in Week 9, but Hancock is trending in the right direction for the Bills right now. It will be worth monitoring his status at practice, as that will provide a better idea for the team and its fans as to whether or not Hancock will play. Regardless, this is a good piece of news for Buffalo as it prepares for its upcoming contest against the Minnesota Vikings.