Josh Allen’s Wife Hailee Steinfeld Shares Vulnerable Message Before MNF

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is playing his first season as a dad after welcoming a baby girl with his wife, Hailee Steinfeld.

Allen and Steinfeld are head over heels in love with baby Harper. However, life as a new parent isn’t always easy, even for the Oscar-nominated actress.

“I’ll preface this by saying that this one was one of those weeks that knocked me sideways, mentally and emotionally,” Steinfeld wrote in her weekly newsletter, Beau Society, last month. “Brando got sick, and I had to take him to the vet (he’s okay!), but he had to stay overnight, and Martini was all out of sorts about it.

“I got home late from the vet, dinner got cold, Harper’s bath time was late (again), and it took her three hours to fall asleep instead of the 30 minutes I was hoping for.”

Steinfeld’s anecdote is a relatable story for anyone with an infant. And in her latest newsletter ahead of the Bills-Rams game on Monday Night Football, the 29-year-old opened up about how she manages her mental health as a mom.

Hailee Steinfeld Shared How She Deals With Stress, Therapy and More After Having a Baby

The “Sinners” star shared a list of habits that help support her mental health. She shared a sweet photo with her baby and wrote, “One of my favorite morning ‘rituals’ is picking up Harper — both of us still in our PJs — walking barefoot into the backyard and saying ‘hi sun!’ It’s the biggest mood-boost in the world.”

Steinfeld wrote about staying hydrated, being vulnerable, finding comedic relief, and the importance of living an authentic life even if “sometimes your choices might disappoint people.”

As for talking to a therapist, “This is on an as-needed basis for me,” she wrote. “Basically, when I’m feeling stressed or navigating a life transition, I schedule an appointment with a therapist to talk me through it. It doesn’t say anything about my mental state; it’s just a great resource to have.”

She also mentioned being vulnerable with someone you trust. “Say the thing that might feel hard to say. It will strengthen the relationship ten times out of ten,” she noted. “Plus, we’re all playing this same game of life, and sharing our experiences vulnerably helps everyone get through it a little easier.

Steinfeld ended her list with a sweet reminder: “Don’t hold back your love. For your partner, your friends, this moment in your life. As Ethan Hawke says, “The person in love is always winning.”

Josh Allen Always Carries Polaroids of His Wife, Hailee Steinfeld, and Their Daughter

While Steinfeld and Allen remain busy with their respective careers after becoming parents, Harper is never far from their minds.

Allen revealed to GQ that he always carries two special items with him. “In my wallet, I always keep two Polaroids — now two, it used to always be one,” Allen said. While he keeps the images private, “It’s my wife and my baby,” Allen continued. “Got to have them in my pocket at all times.”

Having a family encourages Allen to work even harder on the football field. “I think one is to provide for my — family and two, it’s to show this young baby that when she’s growing up, how hard life can sometimes get and how hard you have to work at certain things to accomplish some things that may be crazy to others.”