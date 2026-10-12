Carolina Panthers HC Dave Canales Announces Massive Injury News Coming Off Bye

The Carolina Panthers enter their post-bye workweek in first place and are receiving great news about their trenches. Head coach Dave Canales announced the team will welcome back starters Taylor Moton at offensive tackle and defensive lineman Tershawn Wharton.
Each player will have their 21-day practice windows opened, possibly paving the way for the veterans to return to the roster in time to help the franchise. The potential comes at a key point for the Panthers, who sit at 2-2 and are alone in first place in the NFC South. Between pass protection and run-stopping, the trench work for Carolina will see an upgrade, but they just need to figure out when they will reach game preparedness.
Window Opening
Canales understands the math and the landscape of the situation and provided an update to the Charlotte Observer.
“They’re excited to get back out there,” Canales said of Moton and Wharton. “We gotta get them some football to kind of be able to evaluate their (game) availability in the next couple of weeks. We’ll open up Turk and T-Mo’s window this week for sure, and then how they respond to the work, we’ll give all that information later,”
going into the matchup next week:
the Carolina Panthers have:
• 1st Ranked Pass Offense (301.3 YPG)
• 18th Ranked Rush Offense (104.4 YPG)
• 21st Ranked Pass Defense (230.8 YPG)
• 31st Ranked Rush Defense (156.5 YPG)
if the Eagles get the run game going, it could be a major bounce back.
— 2K SA (2026 NFL MVP) (@BarkleysBurner_) October 12, 2026
Pass Blocking Issues
While Bryce Young has enjoyed the best start to his very early NFL career, his pass protection, the players entrusted to keep him vertical, hasn’t been much help. According to Pro Football Network’s offensive line rankings, the Panthers hold down the No. 23 spot. Worse, the offensive line, strictly on pass blocking alone, is the 28th-best NFL team according to their metric. Moton will shore up the right side, allowing Young to breathe and spin through the progressions.
Talent and Depth
Without Wharton, the Panthers have struggled to stop teams from gashing them on the ground. In both of their losses, Carolina could not stuff the rush. According to Football Reference, Carolina surrendered an average of 156.5 rushing yards per game. Moreover, seven of their 12 allowed touchdowns occurred on the ground. Canales touted Wharton’s rehab and his readiness to rejoin his team on the field.
“He’s worked so hard to get back to this point. We were so fired up to get that information earlier, to be able to be cleared to get back to playing football. And he brings in excitement, whether it’s in practice and especially in the games. And it’ll be very interesting to see how we’re able to factor him back into a role. But all of that stuff will make sense the more we see what his physical readiness is, ”
#Panthers vs #Eagles Quick Hits:
– The Panthers’ passing game has the edge. It’s their only positive unit by EPA (+0.170 per pass vs +0.058 allowed by Philly’s defense). Carolina’s run game is negative (-0.114 EPA per rush), so the offense is carried by the pass.
– Protection is the main risk. BY9 faces pressure on 51.7% of his dropbacks. The Eagles’ defense generates pressure on 34.9%, so this isn’t a pass-rush-heavy defense, but Carolina’s line is giving up a lot on its own. Similar gameplan they had aagainst DET would help.
– Eagles’ offense is struggling. It’s at -0.187 EPA per play with a 37.0% success rate and a 7.2% sack rate. That’s the weakest unit in the matchup.
– Carolina’s defense should keep pressuring. The Eagles’ offense is at -0.196 EPA per pass, sacked on 7.2% of dropbacks, and faces pressure on 50.0%. The Panthers blitz on 37.5% of dropbacks.
– Stopping the run is the concern. The Panthers allow 5.4 yards per carry. The Eagles’ run game only averages 3.79, so this is a watch item rather than a proven weakness. EAgle’s run rate is 41.9%.
– Ball security favors Carolina on offense, not defense. Panthers turn it over on 1.12% of plays vs 1.73% for the Eagles. On defense, the Panthers’ 2.24% turnover rate, so creating takeaways is plausible.
#SumerSports #KeepPounding
— Taco (@TacosTweets) October 12, 2026
Stern Test
On Sunday, the Panthers play the underachieving Philadelphia Eagles team that cannot seem to find a way to win. Despite elite talent on both sides of the ball, the Eagles are under .500. Philadelphia could see the Panthers’ run defense as the cure for their anemic rushing game. Through four games, Saquon Barkley has only 36 carries and zero touchdowns. The latter stat is a concern for a back that still possesses the vertical speed to take the ball the distance.
On defense, the defense looks stingy from afar, but the fact that they’ve allowed eight touchdowns inside the five-yard line. Meaning, they cannot stop opponents, either between the 20s or in the red zone. Carolina loves to get downhill behind Chuba Hubbard.
Moton and Wharton’s imminent return gives the Panthers starting talent that helps address the trench issues that plague the team. How the duo integrates into the scheme remains to be seen.
Carolina Panthers HC Dave Canales Announces Massive Injury News Coming Off Bye