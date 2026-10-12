Carolina Panthers HC Dave Canales Announces Massive Injury News Coming Off Bye

The Carolina Panthers enter their post-bye workweek in first place and are receiving great news about their trenches. Head coach Dave Canales announced the team will welcome back starters Taylor Moton at offensive tackle and defensive lineman Tershawn Wharton.

Each player will have their 21-day practice windows opened, possibly paving the way for the veterans to return to the roster in time to help the franchise. The potential comes at a key point for the Panthers, who sit at 2-2 and are alone in first place in the NFC South. Between pass protection and run-stopping, the trench work for Carolina will see an upgrade, but they just need to figure out when they will reach game preparedness.

Window Opening

Canales understands the math and the landscape of the situation and provided an update to the Charlotte Observer.

“They’re excited to get back out there,” Canales said of Moton and Wharton. “We gotta get them some football to kind of be able to evaluate their (game) availability in the next couple of weeks. We’ll open up Turk and T-Mo’s window this week for sure, and then how they respond to the work, we’ll give all that information later,”

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Pass Blocking Issues

While Bryce Young has enjoyed the best start to his very early NFL career, his pass protection, the players entrusted to keep him vertical, hasn’t been much help. According to Pro Football Network’s offensive line rankings, the Panthers hold down the No. 23 spot. Worse, the offensive line, strictly on pass blocking alone, is the 28th-best NFL team according to their metric. Moton will shore up the right side, allowing Young to breathe and spin through the progressions.

Talent and Depth

Without Wharton, the Panthers have struggled to stop teams from gashing them on the ground. In both of their losses, Carolina could not stuff the rush. According to Football Reference, Carolina surrendered an average of 156.5 rushing yards per game. Moreover, seven of their 12 allowed touchdowns occurred on the ground. Canales touted Wharton’s rehab and his readiness to rejoin his team on the field.

“He’s worked so hard to get back to this point. We were so fired up to get that information earlier, to be able to be cleared to get back to playing football. And he brings in excitement, whether it’s in practice and especially in the games. And it’ll be very interesting to see how we’re able to factor him back into a role. But all of that stuff will make sense the more we see what his physical readiness is, ”

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Stern Test

On Sunday, the Panthers play the underachieving Philadelphia Eagles team that cannot seem to find a way to win. Despite elite talent on both sides of the ball, the Eagles are under .500. Philadelphia could see the Panthers’ run defense as the cure for their anemic rushing game. Through four games, Saquon Barkley has only 36 carries and zero touchdowns. The latter stat is a concern for a back that still possesses the vertical speed to take the ball the distance.

On defense, the defense looks stingy from afar, but the fact that they’ve allowed eight touchdowns inside the five-yard line. Meaning, they cannot stop opponents, either between the 20s or in the red zone. Carolina loves to get downhill behind Chuba Hubbard.

Moton and Wharton’s imminent return gives the Panthers starting talent that helps address the trench issues that plague the team. How the duo integrates into the scheme remains to be seen.