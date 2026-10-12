Eagles Get Bad News With Will Shipley Injury Diagnosis

The Philadelphia Eagles landed another unfortunate injury in their backfield after the Week 5 loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the running back Will Shipley is expected to miss time moving forward after getting his official diagnosis on Monday morning.

Getty LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 11: Will Shipley of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on during the 2026 NFL London Games match between Philadelphia Eagles and Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 11, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

“Eagles RB Will Shipley suffered a partial tear of his plantar fascia during Sunday’s loss to the Jaguars that now could sideline him multiple weeks, per source,” Schefter reported on X on Wednesday.

Shipley is now the third Eagles running back to go down with an injury in the past two weeks.

Eagles’ Backfield Is Hurting

Getty BALTIMORE, MD – AUGUST 15: Tanner McKee #16 of the Philadelphia Eagles hands the ball off to Will Shipley #28 during the first half of the preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on August 15, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

During the Week 4 loss against the Los Angeles Rams, the Eagles lost Saquon Barkley in the opening quarter.

While Barkley was already playing through a stinger, he added a hamstring injury to a list of his concerns. At this point, Barkley is considered week-to-week. He missed the matchup against the Jaguars on Sunday.

Getty NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – SEPTEMBER 20: Will Shipley #28 of the Philadelphia Eagles is tackled by Anthony Hill Jr. #53 and Alontae Taylor #24 of the Tennessee Titans during the first half of the game at Nissan Stadium on September 20, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

Tank Bigsby played through most of the Rams game, but went down with a core injury, which forced him off the field. Bigsby has undergone surgery, and has been placed on the injured reserve, forcing him to miss at least four weeks of action for the Eagles.

Shipley was tabbed RB1 for the Eagles on Sunday in London. He took on five carries for six yards and one touchdown. After Shipley left the game to get evaluated, he was ruled out for the remainder of the matchup. Now, he’s on pace to miss more time.

Will Shipley’s Season So Far

Getty BALTIMORE, MD – AUGUST 15: Will Shipley #28 of the Philadelphia Eagles carries the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of the preseason game at M&T Bank Stadium on August 15, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

After a quiet training camp, Shipley entered the 2026 NFL season as the No. 3 running back on the depth chart. Being placed behind Saquon Barkley and Tank Bigsby was far from a surprise.

Leading up to the Sunday afternoon loss against the Jaguars, Shipley totaled 15 carries over four games. He produced 51 yards on the ground.

In the receiving game, Shipley was targeted six times and caught four passes for 24 yards. He also continued to contribute on special teams with six kick returns for an average of 33.5 yards per game.