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Panthers Pull Down Dallas Goedert’s Pants to Earn Pass Interference Penalty

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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 18: Bryce Young #9 of the Carolina Panthers looks on with his teammates from the tunnel before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on October 18, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Carolina Panthers cornerback Will Lee III was beaten. Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert was pulling away from him down the field.

And so Lee reached for anything he could grab — and he found Goedert’s pants, which he pulled on a bit more than anyone would’ve bargained for.

The refs noticed, and Lee earned a defensive pass interference penalty.

The broadcast noticed, too. They were happy to show a replay in which Goedert’s backside made an appearance on Fox.

NFL Fans React

Fans on X were quite happy to weigh in with their takes on the matter.

You can see what happened if you click the link below:

https://platform.x.com/widgets.js
Part of the bummer for the Panthers wasn’t even the penalty or the visual, though — it’s what came next.

How Eagles Used Dallas Goedert’s Pants Penalty in their Favor

The Eagles didn’t want to let that penalty go to waste.

They were eventually able to cash in at the end of that drive with a rushing touchdown by Dameon Pierce to pull within 10-7.

It’s not an easy week for the Eagles. They are without Jalen Hurts (blood clots), so Tanner McKee is playing quarterback. They’re without Saquon Barkley, Will Shipley and Tank Bigsby — so Pierce is leading the backfield.

They were fortunate to at least get DeVonta Smith back from his hamstring injury to suit up in Week 6, but Philly definitely wasn’t at full strength.

But they do have Goedert, and a veteran tight end can be an inexperienced QB’s best friend. That’s what Goedert showed on Sunday — he was open, even when he wasn’t getting the ball, and the Panthers were doing anything they could try to slow him down.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Panthers Pull Down Dallas Goedert’s Pants to Earn Pass Interference Penalty

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