Panthers Pull Down Dallas Goedert’s Pants to Earn Pass Interference Penalty

Carolina Panthers cornerback Will Lee III was beaten. Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert was pulling away from him down the field.

And so Lee reached for anything he could grab — and he found Goedert’s pants, which he pulled on a bit more than anyone would’ve bargained for.

The refs noticed, and Lee earned a defensive pass interference penalty.

The broadcast noticed, too. They were happy to show a replay in which Goedert’s backside made an appearance on Fox.

NFL Fans React

Fans on X were quite happy to weigh in with their takes on the matter.

Nah that might’ve been joke of the week. “I checked the weather forecast and there was nothing about a full moon” as Goedert got his pants pulled down which showed his cheeks 😭 — 𓃵 (@Goaty_Szn) October 18, 2026

Boy tried to pants by boy Goedert on live tv! — Mike (@ONEM1C) October 18, 2026

Damn Panthers DB…at least take Goedert to dinner and a movie first before trying to pull his pants off🤣 #Eagles — C. James Philly (@cjamesPhilly) October 18, 2026

Bro out there pulling Goedert pants down 🤣 keep ya hands to yourself. #bareass — RenHollins (@RenHollins) October 18, 2026

Will Lee just tried to pants Dallas Goedert. Actually hilarious. LOL — Nick Santangelo (@SickNantangelo) October 18, 2026

You can see what happened if you click the link below:

They showed this on the Jumbotron and the whole place gasped https://t.co/s5eEDmYrkf — IcyVert (@IcyVert) October 18, 2026

https://platform.x.com/widgets.js

Part of the bummer for the Panthers wasn’t even the penalty or the visual, though — it’s what came next.

How Eagles Used Dallas Goedert’s Pants Penalty in their Favor

The Eagles didn’t want to let that penalty go to waste.

They were eventually able to cash in at the end of that drive with a rushing touchdown by Dameon Pierce to pull within 10-7.

It’s not an easy week for the Eagles. They are without Jalen Hurts (blood clots), so Tanner McKee is playing quarterback. They’re without Saquon Barkley, Will Shipley and Tank Bigsby — so Pierce is leading the backfield.

They were fortunate to at least get DeVonta Smith back from his hamstring injury to suit up in Week 6, but Philly definitely wasn’t at full strength.

But they do have Goedert, and a veteran tight end can be an inexperienced QB’s best friend. That’s what Goedert showed on Sunday — he was open, even when he wasn’t getting the ball, and the Panthers were doing anything they could try to slow him down.