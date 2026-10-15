Caleb Williams Pumps Breaks on Week 6 Return Despite Positive Signs

The Chicago Bears have been without starting quarterback Caleb Williams since Week 2’s loos against the Minnesota Vikings.

In his absence, there has been the good, bad and the ugly at quarterback. Some good work in Week 3’s win against the Philadelphia Eagles was counterbalanced by a thumping at Green Bay this past Sunday in Week 5.

After Williams was labelled as “questionable” to play last weekend before being ruled inactive; in addition to being a full participant in practice on both Wednesday and Thursday; it seemed to be pretty likely that the 24-year old would be playing this coming weekend when the Bears face off against the Atlanta Falcons.

However, speaking to the media on Thursday, Williams managed expectations on a potential return, saying he does not know if he is playing on Sunday, per The Athletic’s Kevin Fishbain.

Caleb Williams Does Not Know if He Will Play on Sunday

“Bears QB Caleb Williams: “Before you start asking, I do not know if I’m playing yet.” Said he still has a number of tests/protocols to go through before he’s cleared.” Fishbain reported on Oct. 15.

Although his playing decision is still up-in-the-air, it was not clear whether that is more of a formality or if his chances of playing are closer to 50/50.

The good news for Williams is that he revealed that physically, his recovery seems to be fairly far along.

Getty CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 20: Caleb Williams #18 of the Chicago Bears reacts against the Minnesota Vikings during the third quarter of the game at Soldier Field on September 20, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

“I can move. I can run. I hit one of the highest speeds I’ve hit the other day.” Williams said on Thursday.

Being able to move well and hit high speeds is not a definite sign of being able to return, but it is certainly more than encouraging after suffering a hamstring tear.

If the former first overall pick is unable to play on the weekend, head coach Ben Johnson will have a tough decision to make between starting former QB2 Tyson Bagent, or 38-year old veteran Case Keenum – who looked like the superior quarterback after subbing in for Bagent in the fourth quarter of the Packers drubbing.

Multiple days of full participation are a great sign of being able to play, but Friday will be the real tell. If he is fully good-to-go then, there is a great chance he plays.

Yet, there is still a real chance that if certain tests and protocols show up slightly sub-par, Chicago may decide to play it safe and not risk their franchise QB, and instead bring him back the week after against the New England Patriots next Thursday.