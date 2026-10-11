Who is the Bears’ Backup Behind Tyson Bagent After 1st Half Struggles?

The Chicago Bears have not started how they would have wanted against division rivals the Green Bay Packers, as they currently trail 14-7 despite being favored in the contest ahead of the game.

Bagent went 7-12 for 54 yards and 1 interception in the first half of Sunday’s game. Despite having ample time to throw the ball amid excellent pass protection the Bears’ QB2 has been unimpressive to say the least.

Despite Caleb Williams being listed as “questionable” on Friday for Week 5, he was ruled inactive prior to the game.

As a result, Tyson Bagent’s backup against the Packers is Case Keenum.

Case Keenum Backing up Tyson Bagent Against Green Bay

The 15-year pro has been an excellent journeyman bridge/backup QB for the past one-and-a-half decades since going undrafted in the 2012 NFL Draft, despite having been a first-team All-American during his time at Houston.

Keenum went 24-34 for 247 yards and 2 touchdowns in his sole start this year against the Philadelphia Eagles. Whilst the defense lead that performance, Keenum’s solid play helped them to a decisive 27-7 win.

And more broadly, the 38-year old is one of the better – if not the best – third string QB in the NFL, despite his age.

Could Keenum Replace Bagent if Bagent’s Woes Continue?

If Bagent continues to underperform against the Packers, especially if he throws another interception, there could well be a change made at quarterback.

Bagent has proved to be a competent second-stringer over his three plus years in the NFL, but he is certainly not above a benching. Particularly with Williams’ status for Week 6 yet unknown.

With the NFC North once again looking to be a close, competitive division, the Bears will be looking to do all they can to ensure the best chance of victory on Oct. 11.