Chargers Head Coach Sends Message on Khalil Mack Amid Bears Trade Speculation

The Chicago Bears could still have an opportunity to reunite with former All-Pro pass rusher Khalil Mack before the November 10th NFL trade deadline, but Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh isn’t making things easy.

After the Chargers dropped to 0-7, speculation surrounding Mack’s future intensified, especially with Chicago reportedly exploring another addition at edge rusher.

However, Harbaugh recently addressed the trade rumors surrounding Mack and made his position crystal clear.

Bears News: Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh Sends Clear Message on Khalil Mack Trade Rumors

Jim Harbaugh was recently asked about Khalil Mack’s future with the Chargers and didn’t leave much room for interpretation regarding his preference.

“I want Khalil Mack here. Khalil Mack wants to be here. He’s one of the pillars of our team.”

Honestly, it would be in the Chargers’ best interest to trade Mack and let him contend for a Super Bowl, but it appears Harbaugh wants to be stubborn and keep him on the team.

Mack also recently addressed the trade speculation, offering a measured response when asked about the outside noise surrounding his future.

“You’ve got to be where your feet are man, ultimately. That can be the most difficult thing when you’re dealing with a lot of outside noise and stuff. Just trying to be where your feet are at all times. That’s kind of been my thing in years past.”

He’s not directly ruling out a trade like Harbaugh is, and instead emphasizing staying focused on what he can control.

Obtaining Mack Appears Hard on the Surface

The biggest obstacle for general manager Ryan Poles might not be finding the right trade compensation. It’s convincing the Chargers to trade Mack.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Los Angeles has continued to resist the idea of moving any players despite being the only winless team in the NFL. “The Chargers have given no indication that they’re willing to trade anybody,” Schefter said on November 2nd.

That report, combined with Harbaugh’s latest comments, suggests Chicago could have a difficult time getting a deal done.

Still, the Bears have reasons to continue monitoring the situation.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport previously reported that Chicago was still calling around for defensive help and specifically mentioned Mack as a potential reunion candidate. “Meanwhile, the Bears may not actually be done. I’m told they’re still calling around, still looking on the edges of their defense. Wouldn’t be surprised if a Khalil Mack trade was in the offer here for a possible reunion for Mack and the Bears,” Rapoport said.

A fourth or fifth-round pick could be a reasonable starting point for Chicago, although the Chargers would have to be willing to negotiate.

Harbaugh clearly wants Mack to remain in Los Angeles, and the veteran defender hasn’t publicly requested a trade. Nevertheless, the Chargers’ 0-7 record, despite how stubborn Harbaugh and GM Joe Hortiz want to be, puts the organization in an increasingly difficult position to deny any trade offers.