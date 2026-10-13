Bears Get Big News Ahead of Week 6 Matchup With Falcons

The Chicago Bears aren’t reeling, necessarily, after a blowout loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 5, but their road contest against the Atlanta Falcons next weekend has become a big game in the context of the season.

Given that context, the update on Falcons starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has major implication for the Bears, who also have considerable questions under center after Tyson Bagent bombed at Lambeau Field and head coach Ben Johnson replaced him with QB3 Case Keenum in the fourth quarter.

“Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr. came out of Sunday night’s 30-23 overtime loss to the Ravens late because of a rib injury, but he does not believe it will be a long-term issue,” Adam Schefter of ESPN reported on Monday, October 12.

Falcons QB Michael Penix is expected to undergo an MRI today on his ribs to determine how much, if any time, he would miss. https://t.co/RpZorR4Wxu — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 12, 2026

“Falcons QB Michael Penix is expected to undergo an MRI today on his ribs to determine how much, if any time, he would miss,” Schefter added in a second X post on Monday.

The Falcons won two games in a row with Penix under center, leading the NFL in offense across Weeks 3 and 4 during that stretch. Atlanta lost in Week 5 to the Baltimore Ravens, falling to 2-3 on the season in the process.

Ben Johnson Quiet on Tyson Bagent, Starting QB Role Against Falcons

Johnson was non-committal as to his plans for the starting QB role against Atlanta next week.

“We’ll do the same thing we do every week,” Johnson told reporters. “We talk as a staff, we’ll recap this game, and we’ll make a decision going into next week that’s best for us.”

Johnson also spoke about his decision to bench Bagent in the second half against Green Bay.

“We felt like we just wanted a little spark there,” Johnson added. “Tyson could just never feel like he got into a rhythm here today. We’ll look at why that was the case. And the second interception happened, and we just felt like, ‘Let’s give Case a chance out there and see if we get different results.’”

Caleb Williams in Mix to Start for Bears Against Falcons

Meanwhile, Caleb Willams‘ injury status is perhaps the biggest question facing the Bears this week.

Williams returned to practice in an official capacity for the first time on the Friday before the Bears played the Packers in Green Bay.

He was ultimately not healthy enough to go, though his return has opened up the possibility that Williams could play for Chicago against the Falcons next weekend. If he doesn’t end up starting, it remains unclear who Johnson will choose between Bagent and Keenum.

Chicago is currently 3-2 on the season. The Bears are three-point road favorites in Atlanta as of Tuesday morning, per DraftKings Sportsbook.