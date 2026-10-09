Eagles Cut Ties With Former Bears Starting Quarterback

The Philadelphia Eagles are making a quarterback change, cutting ties with former Chicago Bears QB Andy Dalton prior to their Week 5 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“The #Eagles are releasing QB Andy Dalton, sources say,” NFL insider Mike Garafolo posted on X. “Tanner McKee and Cole Payton will be the backups to Jalen Hurts moving forward.”

The Eagles actually traded for Dalton this past offseason, sending a 2027 seventh-round pick to the Carolina Panthers to acquire the veteran quarterback.

He had a 3-3 record as a starter for the Bears from 2021-2022.

Eagles Cut Ties With Former Bears Quarterback Andy Dalton

Andy Dalton came in after Jalen Hurts took a massive hit from Bears linebacker D’Marco Jackson during the Week 3 battle, and rookie safety Dillon Thieneman intercepted his only pass.

After the game, Dalton commented on his mistake, saying, “I thought they said something for an injury timeout. So I thought that I was going to be going in just at least for one play because I didn’t know exactly what it was. …We get down there, I can’t put ourselves in a bad position like that. I mean, costly turnover at a tough time, man. That’s points on the board.”

“[The Bears] schemed it up pretty good.” I obviously didn’t see the safety in the middle, and he just read my eyes. My eyes were over there, and he just made the play. Again, I can’t put our team in that situation. Costly decision.”

Well, he’s no longer on the Eagles. However, Mike Garafolo didn’t rule out Dalton coming back on the practice squad. “This doesn’t close the door on Andy Dalton’s tenure with the #Eagles,” Garafolo added. “They have a lot of injuries and needed his spot. Could still return, even via a practice-squad spot, a source informed says.”

Latest Update on Bears QB Caleb Williams

Things are trending in the right direction for Bears quarterback Caleb Williams.

At least, according to Ben Johnson.

“We got him progressively increasing the amount of running that’s going on, and of course the throwing aspect of it is a big part of his position as well. Our guys have a good plan in place and we’re just going step by step with that right now.”

The Athletic’s Dan Wiederer also added that Williams is progressing notably with his on-field recovery steps.

“Per those in the know, he has looked spry and comfortable taking drops, planting, slinging it around,” Wiederer posted on X on October 8th.

Williams’ exact time to return has not been stated yet, but the hope is he can come back soon, at the very least by the end of October. However, the team should continue to take a cautious approach with him and make sure he’s 100% ready to go before he steps on the field again.