Bears Sign Former 3rd-Round Cornerback Ahead of Packers Game

The Chicago Bears have added an intriguing former Day 2 pick to their cornerback room ahead of Week 5’s divisional showdown with the Green Bay Packers.

The Bears officially signed former Arizona Cardinals third-round cornerback Elijah Jones to their practice squad on Tuesday, October 6. Chicago also cut ties with cornerback Deantre Prince to clear room for Jones to join the 16-man reserve roster.

Jones spent his first two seasons with the Cardinals but only appeared in 10 games after an ankle injury wiped out his entire rookie season. The 26-year-old has allowed just one catch on three targets and tallied two pass breakups on 37 career defensive snaps.

The Bears also re-signed veteran wide receiver Scotty Miller, filling the vacancy that veteran edge rusher Marcus Davenport left behind after his requested release earlier this week with the intention of retiring from the NFL early in his ninth season.

Bears Eyed CB Elijah Jones Before 2024 NFL Draft

Getty New Bears cornerback Elijah Jones (28) prepares to tackle Denver Broncos tight end Caden Prieskorn.

The Bears have shown interest in Jones multiple times in the past, most recently when the team hosted him for an official workout on September 24 ahead of their Monday Night Football victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Chicago also brought in Jones for a top-30 visit before the 2024 NFL draft, per NBC Sports’ Ryan Fowler. Jones wound up going No. 90 overall in the third round to the Cardinals, 15 picks after the Bears selected offensive tackle Kiran Amegadjie at No. 75.

Jones caught some attention before the draft for his explosive traits and impressive length, recording 42.5-inch vertical jump that tied with wide receivers Jalen Coker and Malik Washington as the top mark during the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

He also put good ball skills on tape during his final season at Boston College, recording a career-high five interceptions and eight pass breakups in just nine games.

The Bears would need to elevate Jones from the practice squad — or outright sign him to the 53-man roster — to make him eligible to play against the Packers.

Bears News: Kyler Gordon Eligible to Return in Week 5

Getty Chicago Bears slot cornerback Kyler Gordon could return to the roster in Week 5.

Speaking of eligibility, the Bears have an opportunity to make their cornerback room whole again before they face the Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday.

Kyler Gordon, the Bears’ star slot cornerback, became eligible to return from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list this week after returning to practice in Week 4.

Gordon has been stuck on the PUP list since the beginning of training camp after reporting with a lingering calf injury that held him out of the team’s spring workouts. The injury has caused frustration after he missed all but three games last season.

Now that Gordon has missed the minimum-required four games, though, the Bears are free to activate him to the 53-man roster again once they medically clear him.

The Bears could take a little longer with Gordon if necessary, but he did return to practice as a full participant in all three sessions ahead of Week 4’s win over the New York Jets. The only steps now are clearing him and making room for him on the roster.

Bears defensive end Shemar Turner (ACL) and linebacker Noah Sewell (Achilles) are also eligible to come off the PUP list before Sunday’s road game against the Packers.