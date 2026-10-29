Chicago Bears Get More Major News After Jeffery Simmons Trade

The Chicago Bears aren’t done making headlines following their blockbuster trade to acquire four-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons.

According to Greg Hinz of Crain’s Chicago Business, the Bears are “close to a deal that would keep them in Illinois” after spending the past few months telling the public that their “sole focus” is on building a new stadium in Hammond, Indiana.

Hinz also added the Bears would “most likely” build their new stadium in Arlington Heights rather than Chicago, but they still own the 326-acre Arlington Park property that they purchased for roughly $197 million in February 2023 with the intention of turning it into a new, state-of-the-art NFL venue.

The report indicated that the Illinois legislature could vote on the matter as soon as November, a crucial step in the process.

The new law — if passed — would hand ownership and operation of the Bears’ new stadium to a newly formed municipal authority of Chicago suburbs (including Arlington Heights) and make the project exempt from property taxes. It would also ensure that Illinois taxpayers would only help pay for infrastructure, such as roads.

While the stadium deal is far from done, the news offers legitimate hope that the Bears will remain in the state of Illinois for the foreseeable future — even if they leave Chicago.

Bears Minority Owner Pat Ryan Helped in Stadium Talks

Getty Chicago Bears team president and CEO Kevin Warren.

The Bears have been pushing for a new stadium for more than half the last decade, but the recent momentum to keep the team in Illinois seems to have come about because of a change in negotiating strategy on the part of the historic organization.

According to Hinz, Bears minority owner Pat Ryan’s involvement in the negotiation process has fueled the recent progress with Illinois as both sides have worked to keep the franchise in state.

Ryan — a billionaire minority investor who also serves on the team’s board of directors — has also had help from NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, who met with Illinois governor JB Pritzker and the leadership of the state’s General Assembly in early October.

During that time, the Bears have essentially sidelined majority owner George McCaskey and team president/CEO Kevin Warren, who said in August that the team’s “sole focus” was on building a stadium in Hammond, Indiana, on Lake Michigan’s south shore.

It is still too early to hand Ryan credit for keeping the Bears in Illinois. But if his involvement results in a satisfying deal, his prestige within the organization should rise.

Bears Stadium News Emerges After Blockbuster Trade

Getty New Chicago Bears defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons.

Bears fans enamored with keeping their favorite team in Illinois should feel good about Hinz’s latest report on the stadium, but they have another development to celebrate.

The Bears also made a blockbuster trade on Tuesday, October 29, sending their next two first-round picks along with a 2027 fourth-round selection to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for Simmons and a 2027 fifth-rounder.

Simmons, one of the most disruptive interior defenders in the NFL, only just signed a three-year, $105.8 million contract extension with the Titans in June 2026, meaning that the Bears will have him under contract through the 2029 season. He will cost just $7.9 million for the rest of 2026.

While Simmons comes at a steep price, the Bears now have an impact defender at their biggest position of need and are clearly all-in on trying to maximize their contention window while quarterback Caleb Williams is still playing on an affordable contract.

Simmons could make his Bears debut in Week 8 when Chicago travels to Seattle to take on the reigning Super Bowl champion Seahawks at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday Night Football.