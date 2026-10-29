Bears Cut Ties With 6’3″, 268-lb Pass Rusher to Make Room for Jeffery Simmons

The Chicago Bears are making another roster move following their blockbuster trade for Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, releasing 26-year-old defensive end Jamree Kromah to make room for their newest defensive star.

“Sources: The #Bears are releasing DE Jamree Kromah,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz posted on X.

“The 26-year-old was a preseason star and one of Chicago’s highest-graded defenders in each of the last two weeks. However, the Bears needed the roster spot after trading for Jeffery Simmons,” Schultz added.

Bears Cut Ties With Jamree Kromah After Strong Preseason

Jamree Kromah’s departure comes despite an impressive preseason performance. The 6-foot-3, 268-pound pass rusher showed plenty of potential during the summer, recording three sacks, eight solo tackles, 10 pressures, and two quarterback hits while establishing himself as one of Chicago’s more productive defenders in exhibition games.

However, Kromah struggled to translate that success into regular-season production when filling in for the suspended edge rusher Montez Sweat, recording just two tackles across two games.

With Jeffery Simmons now joining the defensive line, Chicago needed to open up a roster spot.

Although the decision ends Kromah’s time with the Bears, his preseason performance could give him an opportunity to find a better situation elsewhere and earn more playing time.

Titans General Manager Comments on Trading Simmons to Chicago

The Bears shocked the NFL world by sending two first-round picks and a fourth-round selection in exchange for Jeffery Simmons and a fifth-round pick.

Speaking on the trade, Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi revealed it was a very difficult decision to make, and added that he didn’t think Simmons wanted to leave Tennessee.

“It was hard. It was really hard. I don’t think Jeff wanted to leave here, you know? I thanked him for everything he’s done here on and off the field. It’s a really hard conversation here. And I think it’s also a great opportunity for him too. To go someplace here and have an opportunity to compete now for the Super Bowl.”

Ultimately, the trade was made, and ESPN’s Turron Davenport, who covers the Titans, provided some additional information on the quick turnaround leading up to the deal.

“Mike Borgonzi said Ryan Poles called him last night about Jeffery Simmons. Borgonzi hadn’t been shopping Simmons up until that point. He spoke to Robert Saleh last night and Amy Adams-Strunk this morning before making the trade,” Davenport said.

It feels like a win-win trade for both organizations, and now the hope is Jamree Kromah can find a better situation to show that his recent success isn’t limited to just preseason games.