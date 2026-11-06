Khalil Mack Sends Message That Could Crush Bears’ Reunion Hopes

The Chicago Bears could still have an opportunity to reunite with Khalil Mack before the November 10th NFL trade deadline, but the latest comments from the veteran pass rusher suggest the situation remains complicated.

With the Los Angeles Chargers struggling, speculation about Mack’s future has continued, especially after NFL insider Ian Rapoport previously reported that Chicago is exploring potential defensive additions and could consider bringing back its former star.

However, Mack has now reiterated his desire to remain in Los Angeles.

Bears News: Khalil Mack Reaffirms Commitment to Chargers Amid Trade Rumors

The latest update comes from The Athletic’s Noah Furtado, who asked Khalil Mack whether he had directly communicated his desire to remain with the Chargers to head coach Jim Harbaugh and general manager Joe Hortiz.

“Yeah, they know how I feel, man. It’s just tough with all the outside noise,” Mack said on November 4th. “And so, ultimately I want to be here and I want to help them win. Even though it’s tough right now, you always see the light at the end of the tunnel.”

Mack’s comments reinforce the message Harbaugh previously delivered when asked about the possibility of trading the veteran defender.

“I want Khalil Mack here. Khalil Mack wants to be here. He’s one of the pillars of our team.”

The Chargers have made it clear that they value Mack, and the pass rusher has publicly expressed his commitment to the organization. That doesn’t necessarily mean a trade is impossible, but it certainly makes Chicago’s pursuit more difficult.

Mack has also previously addressed the outside speculation surrounding his future, emphasizing the importance of focusing on the present rather than getting caught up in the trade rumors.

“You’ve got to be where your feet are man, ultimately. That can be the most difficult thing when you’re dealing with a lot of outside noise and stuff. Just trying to be where your feet are at all times. That’s kind of been my thing in years past.”

Former Charger Sends Message on Mack Situation

Perhaps the most interesting response to Mack’s latest comments came from former Chargers defensive lineman Brandon Fehoko, who quoted Furtado’s post on X and offered a message to the Chargers’ front office.

“This is why Khalil is a legend and one of the best teammates I’ve ever had. Also keep in mind with his reputation of respect he ain’t gonna publicly come out and say ‘trade me to a contender.’ Do the right thing Hortiz.”

While Mack has repeatedly expressed his desire to remain with the Chargers, Fehoko believes his respect for the organization and reputation as a teammate prevent him from openly requesting a move, even if he would welcome an opportunity to join a contender like the Bears.

The Chargers have been reluctant to trade any player despite being the only winless team in the NFL, and it raises the question of whether GM Joe Hortiz is doing this because he knows he’s going to get fired, or because he, along with Harbaugh, genuinely believes they can turn things around.

Ultimately, Mack’s latest comments don’t sound like those of a player pushing his way out of Los Angeles, but the Bears should continue to monitor his availability up until the deadline.

It’s not the end of the world if the Bears trade for Mack either. Cornerback is a more pressing issue, and general manager Ryan Poles is likely focusing his attention on potential trades to bring in some help at that position.