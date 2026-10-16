Bears’ Ben Johnson Changes Tune on Kyler Gordon Ahead of Falcons Game

The clock is ticking on the Chicago Bears‘ chance to bring CB Kyler Gordon back onto the active roster, though head coach Ben Johnson remains unwilling to confirm when that might actually happen.

Chicago plays against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, October 18. Three days later, the team’s 21-day practice window for Gordon will close, at which point he must either be a member of the active roster or revert to the physically unable to perform (PUP) list for the remainder of the 2026 campaign. The Bears host the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football the following day coming off a short week.

Gordon missed all but three games last season due to soft-tissue injuries, while an ongoing calf concern held him out of training camp and the preseason, as well as the first give contests of this year.

When Johnson has been willing to discuss Gordon — whose record-setting three-year extension worth a total of $40 million for a nickel cornerback began this season — the coach has expressed either disappointment, frustration or both with Gordon’s ongoing health concerns and lack of availability.

However, Johnson changed his tune during Friday’s media session.

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“He’s done a great job taking everything we’ve assigned him so far,” Johnson said. “I feel good about him, whether that’s this week or next week, I do feel good about him being able to contribute to this team and help us out. And there’s a number of ways that he can do that. But I’m encouraged with what I’ve seen so far.”

Kyler Gordon Among 3 Key Bears’ Starters ‘Questionable’ vs. Falcons in Atlanta

Gordon officially enters the weekend as “questionable” to play in Atlanta, per the team’s official injury report.

Two other notable starters joined him in that designation on Friday.

“Caleb Williams, Tyrique Stevenson and Kyler Gordon officially questionable,” Harrison Graham of Chicago Bears Now captioned an X post of the team’s full injury report. “Ben Johnson said this morning Caleb was ‘tracking’ to play, but that they’d have a better feeling after today’s practice and by the end of the day.”

Bears Without Both Starting Defensive Ends, Montez Sweat & Dayo Odeyingbo, Against Falcons

Unfortunately for Chicago’s run game, which was less effective against the Green Bay Packers last week than it has been all season by amassing just 81 total yards and one TD on 24 carries (3.4 yards per rush attempt), running back Kyle Monangai will miss his second straight outing due to a turf toe injury.

D’Andre Swift, the Bears’ RB1 who left last week’s game against the Packers in the second half after just one carry coming out of the locker room, is not on the injury report and should be full-go against the Falcons.

The defense will play without DE Dayo Odeyingbo, who is having a resurgent year in 2026 after a slow start last season, which ended early for him due to a torn Achilles tendon. He suffered a quadriceps injury in Green Bay last Sunday.

Montez Sweat, Chicago’s other starting defensive end, is out this week and the next after a two-game suspension from the NFL for violating its performance-enhancing drug policy.