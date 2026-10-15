Bears May Have Tipped Hand on Caleb Williams Backup Plan for Week 6

The Chicago Bears may have tipped their hand on their backup plan at quarterback for Week 6 if Caleb Williams is not green-lit to return to the lineup.

Williams was a full participant on Thursday during the Bears’ first full practice for the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, seemingly increasing his chances of returning for the first time since he strained his hamstring in Week 2’s loss.

That said, the Bears have remained non-committal about their quarterback plan for Week 6, keeping the door open for one of their backups — Tyson Bagent or Case Keenum — to start against the Falcons in place of the former No. 1 pick.

And if Thursday’s practice reps are any indication, Bagent appears to still be the next man up despite his benching during Week 5’s loss to the Green Bay Packers.

“Perhaps notable, perhaps not, but Tyson Bagent took the second reps in individual drills today behind Caleb Williams,” The Chicago Tribune’s Sean Hammond wrote on X on Thursday, October 15.

Tyson Bagent Benched After Poor Showing vs. Packers

Getty Tyson Bagent was benched in the fourth quarter against the Packers.

Bagent has been the Bears’ No. 2 quarterback since before the team drafted Williams in 2024, but questions about whether he would retain that role emerged this week after his poor performance in their 31-7 loss to the Packers.

Bagent went 12-for-21 passing for 87 yards with zero touchdowns in the blowout loss to the Packers. He also threw two interceptions, the second of which prompted the team to bench him in the fourth quarter and insert the veteran Keenum.

Keenum did not play much better and threw an interception of his own, but he also took the reins from Bagent with the Bears in a 24-point hole in the fourth. His interception was a desperation throw, one that the Packers capitalized on.

One day after the loss, reporters asked Ben Johnson directly whether Bagent would remain the No. 2 quarterback after his poor showing against the Packers — and his answer did not exactly serve as a vote of confidence.

“I think we have three guys that can win games in this league,” Johnson said Monday, October 15.

If Williams is ready to play, the controversy won’t matter much anymore. But if Williams must sit out another week, the Bears might not reveal whether Bagent or Keenum will get the nod until before kickoff against the Falcons on Sunday.

Bears News: Caleb Williams Says Week 6 Status is Unclear

Getty Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams’ status for Week 6 remains unknown.

Williams’ return to practice has inspired confidence that he will start for the Bears against the Falcons in Week 6, but the 24-year-old quarterback himself pumped the brakes on his return during his first media sessions since his injury.

“Before you start asking, I do not know if I’m playing yet,” Williams said Thursday. “Have to go through a bunch of medical protocols.”

The Bears have a critical decision to make with Williams. They missed him badly last Sunday in their humiliating loss to the Packers, but they also want to avoid rushing him back too quickly from his hamstring injury and risking a re-injury.

As it turns out, Williams is also dealing with a more severe injury than previously reported. Williams clarified that he is dealing with a hamstring tear — not a strain, as many have reported — and criticized the spread of information about it.

“It was a hamstring tear, and a pretty serious one,” Williams said. “We got a grade, but I wouldn’t say it’s deserved to be put out there after all the false [reporting].”

What that means for Williams’ potential return against the Falcons is unclear, but it does provide more context to the situation and could also serve as justification for the Bears to hold out their star quarterback for one more game.