Joe Burrow Silences Critics With Clutch Performance in Bengals’ OT Win

Joe Burrow had a wild performance at Paycor Stadium on Sunday. The star QB put up mind-boggling numbers, including 462 passing yards, 5 passing TDs, and an additional touchdown on the ground.

The Bengals needed every bit of that magic to beat a surprisingly game 1-6 (at the time) Titans team.

It wasn’t just the numbers, however. Burrow seized moments in this game. While there will rightfully be questions about the Bengals struggling to put away a rebuilding Titans team, and about Burrow’s 3 interceptions in this game, when it mattered most, he came through to deliver a win.

This is notable because Burrow has faced questions about his ability to deliver in clutch situations earlier in this season.

Burrow put together a remarkable late-game performance in Cincinnati’s 43-36 overtime victory, which might help silence some of his critics.

Joe Burrow Comes Up Clutch

The Bengals struggled to consistently get stops against the Titans. They also turned the ball over four times in this game. This led to a game that was much closer than expected throughout.

With the Bengals trailing 36-29 late in regulation, they were staring down the barrel of a back-breaking loss to a one-win Titans team.

Burrow got the ball in his hands and marched the offense downfield, connecting with Tee Higgins for an 18-yard game-tying touchdown with 1:17 remaining.

Then, after Cincinnati received the opening possession of overtime, Burrow led a five-play, 70-yard touchdown drive, finishing the possession himself with a nine-yard touchdown scramble.

It was a dramatic answer to criticism surrounding his late-game performances, and another reminder of why Burrow remains one of the NFL’s most dangerous quarterbacks.

Joe Burrow Answers Questions About His Clutch Reputation

Earlier this season, Burrow faced scrutiny over a statistic that challenged his reputation as an elite quarterback in pressure situations.

As The Cincinnati Enquirer explained in October, a statistic publicized by sports writer Scott Kacsmar showed that Burrow had a 1-35 record when the Bengals trailed at any point during the final eight minutes of regulation.

The number generated considerable discussion because it contrasted sharply with Burrow’s reputation for delivering in important moments.

However, the statistic also came with significant context. It counted games in which Cincinnati trailed late, even when Burrow never received a realistic opportunity to engineer a comeback.

Sunday’s performance offered a fresh counterargument.

In fact, Kacsmar himself acknowledged that Burrow improved his record to 2-35 in those situations following Sunday’s victory.

Burrow led three consecutive touchdown drives to end Cincinnati’s offensive possessions, beginning with a 25-yard touchdown pass to Mike Gesicki that temporarily gave the Bengals a 29-28 advantage in the fourth quarter.

After Tennessee responded to take a seven-point lead, Burrow delivered the tying touchdown to Higgins before ultimately scoring the winner himself.

Where do the Bengals go next?

After the game, the team seemed to be happy to get a win but not satisfied with the overall performance. They must play better early in games and avoid costly turnovers to reach their Super Bowl aspirations.

The players seemed to echo this sentiment. Burrow himself talked about this not being a game the Bengals would have won in the past three years, showing a belief that this team is different from recent teams that have failed to make the playoffs.

Still, strip away everything surrounding the team’s records, and there are some real positives in this game. Burrow continues to play at an all-world level, Tee Higgins has shown he is one of the best WRs in the NFL, and Ja’Marr Chase continues to play a big role on offense.

Defensively, while this game wasn’t their cleanest, new additions like Dexter Lawrence and Boye Mafe made huge plays down the stretch to tip this game in the Bengals’ favor.

At 5-2, the Bengals are in second place in the AFC North.

On top of all of that, Burrow gave NFL fans a reminder of something most Bengals fans already know. When the game is on the line, Joe Burrow can deliver.