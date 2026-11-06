Bengals Get Major DJ Turner Injury Update Ahead of Falcons Game

The Cincinnati Bengals received some good news ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Atlanta Falcons in Madrid, Spain.

Star cornerback DJ Turner II is expected to play after suffering a heel injury during Cincinnati’s Week 8 victory over the Tennessee Titans.

Turner missed Wednesday’s practice, raising concerns about whether the Bengals would have one of their most important defensive players available against Atlanta. However, the 25-year-old returned as a full participant on Thursday and Friday.

According to NBC Sports, Turner received no injury designation on Cincinnati’s final injury report, clearing the way for him to suit up Sunday.

The news comes after the Bengals received an encouraging initial update on Turner’s injury earlier in the week.

While Turner is expected to play, Cincinnati wasn’t quite as fortunate with some of its other injured defenders.

Bengals Get Positive DJ Turner Injury News Ahead of Falcons Game

Turner suffered his heel injury late in Cincinnati’s 43-36 overtime victory over Tennessee on November 1, leaving the game in the fourth quarter.

Head coach Zac Taylor initially described the injury as day-to-day, leaving Turner’s availability uncertain as the Bengals prepared to travel overseas.

Fortunately, the cornerback progressed quickly.

Bengals senior writer Geoff Hobson reported Thursday that Turner appeared to be moving well during practice in Madrid.

The development is significant given Turner’s importance to Cincinnati’s secondary.

After a breakout 2025 campaign, Turner has continued establishing himself as one of the Bengals’ most reliable defenders. The former Michigan standout recorded 18 passes defensed last season, tied for the third-most in the NFL.

His impressive play has continued into 2026.

While the rest of the Bengals secondary has been suspect at times, Turner has been one of the best corners in the NFL in 2026.

He allowed a completion percentage of just 50% when targeted through Cincinnati’s first five games, ranking seventh among qualifying cornerbacks.

He also allowed just three receiving yards on two catches during the Bengals’ victory over Tennessee, according to Pro Football Focus data cited by Hobson.

Turner’s availability could be especially important against Falcons receiver Drake London, who entered the week with 624 receiving yards through eight games.

Bengals Rule Out Kyle Dugger, Cedric Johnson Questionable

While Turner avoided an injury designation, the Bengals won’t have a completely healthy defense Sunday.

Safety Kyle Dugger has been ruled out with a quadriceps injury after missing practice throughout the week.

Dugger has missed three of Cincinnati’s previous four games, leaving the Bengals without an experienced defensive back against Atlanta.

Defensive end Cedric Johnson, meanwhile, is questionable due to ankle and foot injuries.

Johnson missed Wednesday’s practice before participating on a limited basis Thursday. He was upgraded to a full participant Friday, offering some encouragement about his potential availability.

His status is particularly important with rookie defensive end Cashius Howell sidelined by a wrist injury suffered against Tennessee.

Howell underwent surgery after the Titans game, creating additional opportunities for former first-round pick Shemar Stewart.

Turner’s clearance gives Cincinnati some stability in the secondary as the team prepares for another important matchup.

The Bengals face the Falcons on Sunday, November 8, at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, with kickoff scheduled for 9:30 a.m. ET.