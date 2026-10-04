Bengals Get Bad Bryan Cook Injury News Before Jaguars Game

The Cincinnati Bengals will be without another key member of their secondary for Sunday’s matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Starting safety Bryan Cook is officially inactive after entering the weekend questionable with an ankle injury. There was hope that Cook might play in this game, but Cincinnati ultimately ruled him out shortly before kickoff. The Bengals were already set to be without safety Kyle Dugger, who was ruled out Friday with a quadriceps injury.

Defensive tackle B.J. Hill is also inactive after dealing with an Achilles injury during the week. Cincinnati enters Sunday’s AFC matchup with Jacksonville at 2-1 and looking to rebound from a Week 3 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The rest of the inactives are as follows:

Bengals Secondary Will Be Shorthanded vs. Jaguars

Cook’s absence may loom large in this matchup. The Bengals were already set to be shorthanded Sunday with Kyle Dugger ruled out and Jalen Davis on injured reserve. Without Cook, a leader on this defense, the depth will be tested against Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars offense.

The Jaguars are coming into this matchup off a dominant 35-6 win over the Patriots. Trevor Lawrence has been sharp to start 2026, completing 66.7% of his passes for 7 TDs against just 2 interceptions. Top wideout Parker Washington will also pose some problems as he’s hauled in 15 receptions for 221 yards and 2 TDs.

Bengals Get Good News on Dalton Risner

One player who does not appear on the inactive list is starting right guard Dalton Risner. If you’re looking for a silver lining, this is it. Risner was hampered all week by a knee injury, but he will be active against Jacksonville. This allows the line to maintain its continuity and look to protect Joe Burrow against the Jaguars’ pass rush.

Jordan Battle and DJ Turner, who both appeared on the injury report at times throughout the week, will also be good to go. The secondary will see Dax Hill shift inside to slot corner. This comes after Jalen Davis’ injury in Pittsburgh that landed him on injured reserve.

What Does the Cook Injury Mean for the Bengals?

The Cook injury will test the communication and leadership in the Bengals’ secondary. Cook has taken on a significant leadership role as one of the Bengals’ defensive captains. Without his presence, the Bengals will need to rely on other players like team captain DJ Turner and Jordan Battle.

For what it’s worth, head coach Zac Taylor has expressed his confidence in Jordan Battle stepping up as a leader for the team. In his weekly press conference on Wednesday, Taylor said of Battle, “He’s a primary communicator now.” He later went on to give a vote of confidence, saying, “He’s had that role for us for several years, so I have a ton of confidence in JB.”

Battle will be one of the players to watch on Sunday as Cincinnati looks to get back on track with a win over the Jaguars. Every team must rely on its depth at different parts of the season. Young players like Tacario Davis and Josh Newton will have to show that they’re ready for the moment.