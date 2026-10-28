Bengals Get Unexpected Ja’Marr Chase News Ahead of Titans Game

The Cincinnati Bengals are coming off an impressive comeback victory over the Baltimore Ravens, but an unexpected development involving star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase has raised questions heading into their Week 8 matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

Chase was noticeably absent from the portion of Wednesday’s practice that was open to reporters, according to Bengals insider Paul Dehner Jr. The reason for his absence remains unclear.

The development is especially noteworthy given that Chase recently dealt with a concussion that briefly put his availability in question earlier this month.

However, there has been no indication that Wednesday’s absence is connected to that injury or any other physical issue.

Cincinnati is preparing to host Tennessee on Sunday, November 1, following its 35-13 victory over Baltimore. The Bengals will be hoping to build on that momentum, making the status of one of Joe Burrow’s most important offensive weapons worth monitoring.

Ja’Marr Chase Unexpectedly Missing From Bengals Practice

Dehner reported Wednesday, October 28, that Chase was not spotted during the 30-minute period in which reporters were permitted to observe the Bengals’ practice.

The Athletic’s Bengals reporter wrote on X:

“No sign of Ja’Marr Chase out here for the 30 minutes open to media. That’s unexpected. Will track down more info.”

Another Bengals reporter, Mike Petraglia, also noted Chase’s absence at practice as the team went through stretches.

Head coach Zac Taylor made no mention of any injuries to Chase during his Monday press conference before practice.

Neither Dehner’s nor Petraglia’s reports establish that Chase missed the entire practice or indicate that he suffered an injury.

Players can be absent from the media-access portion of practice for a variety of reasons, and Cincinnati’s official injury report should provide additional information about his participation.

For now, the development is something to watch rather than confirmation of a setback.

It will be worth checking the official injury report and monitoring any additional updates given the uncertainty surrounding the situation.

Bengals Need Ja’Marr Chase as Offense Builds Momentum

Cincinnati enters its matchup with Tennessee after one of its most impressive offensive performances of the season.

The Bengals trailed Baltimore 13-0 at halftime Sunday before erupting for 35 unanswered points in the second half.

Burrow finished the game completing 22 of 30 passes for 292 yards and four touchdowns, all of which came after halftime.

Chase contributed five receptions for 62 yards and a touchdown, including a 2-yard scoring catch in the fourth quarter that extended Cincinnati’s lead.

Tee Higgins also played a major role in the comeback, recording six receptions for 148 yards and a touchdown.

The performance helped Cincinnati improve to 4-2, offering encouragement after an uneven start to the season.

Through six appearances, Chase has recorded 32 catches for 351 yards and five touchdowns. He has scored in four of his six games, including each of his last two appearances.

The Bengals have also encountered other injury problems, including the latest setback involving tight end Erick All Jr., who was placed on injured reserve following the Ravens game.

Losing another key offensive contributor would create an additional challenge for a Cincinnati team looking to build on Sunday’s breakthrough.

This situation will be worth monitoring, and this article will be updated as more information becomes available.