Bengals Named Top Trade Destination for Disgruntled Jets Pro Bowler

A former Pro Bowl cornerback could be an intriguing trade deadline target for the Cincinnati Bengals, particularly with questions surrounding their secondary.

New York Jets cornerback Nahshon Wright has been identified as a potential fit for Cincinnati after seeing his role virtually disappear this season.

The 28-year-old earned Pro Bowl honors with the Chicago Bears in 2025, recording five interceptions before signing a one-year contract with New York.

However, Wright has yet to play a defensive snap for the Jets in 2026, leaving him frustrated with his situation as the November 10 trade deadline approaches.

Daniel Popper of The Athletic included the Bengals among five potential landing spots for Wright, alongside the Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars and Carolina Panthers.

For Cincinnati, the possibility of acquiring a former Pro Bowler at a relatively modest price could be worth exploring.

The Bengals have already demonstrated a willingness to make major defensive investments, and another addition could provide valuable insurance as they pursue a playoff run.

Nahshon Wright Could Offer Bengals Intriguing Trade Deadline Option

Wright’s fall from Pro Bowl cornerback to defensive afterthought has been one of the more surprising developments in New York this season.

Last year, the 6-foot-4 defender recorded 80 tackles, five interceptions, 11 passes defended, and two forced fumbles during his breakout season with Chicago.

He also scored a defensive touchdown while starting 16 games for the Bears.

Those numbers helped Wright earn his first Pro Bowl selection, but the success hasn’t translated into playing opportunities with the Jets.

According to ESPN’s Rich Cimini, Wright admitted he was frustrated with his lack of defensive snaps.

“Not formally,” Wright said when asked whether he had requested a trade, adding that he had expressed his feelings to the team.

His limited role is especially surprising considering New York signed him to a one-year, $3.5 million contract during the offseason.

For the Bengals, Wright could offer something their secondary could use: another experienced cornerback with proven ball production.

Cincinnati has dealt with injuries in the defensive backfield, including a recent heel injury to DJ Turner II.

The Bengals have also relied on Dax Hill’s versatility following Jalen Davis’ injury earlier this season.

Adding Wright could give defensive coordinator Al Golden another option without necessarily forcing a major change to the team’s existing starting lineup.

Bengals Could Face Competition for Jets Pro Bowler

Although Wright’s résumé makes him an appealing trade candidate, there are reasons Cincinnati should be cautious.

Despite his impressive 2025 production, Wright hasn’t established himself as a consistent starter throughout his NFL career.

Popper also raised concerns about the cornerback’s burst and change-of-direction ability, which could limit his effectiveness against certain receivers.

The fact that New York hasn’t used him on defense this season raises questions about how much he could immediately contribute elsewhere.

Nevertheless, his relatively inexpensive contract and uncertain future could make him a realistic target for teams seeking additional depth.

The Jets may be willing to consider a modest draft-pick return for a player who is currently outside their defensive rotation.

However, Cincinnati isn’t the only potential destination.

According to Heavy’s November 3 reporting, the Bears have been identified as a team that could pursue a reunion with Wright.

He has also reportedly expressed interest in returning to Chicago, where he enjoyed the best season of his career.

That connection could make the Bears particularly appealing if New York decides to move him.

With Cincinnati sitting at 5-2 following its overtime victory over Tennessee, adding defensive depth could be an important consideration.

Wright’s situation presents an interesting opportunity: a former Pro Bowl defender looking for another chance, and a playoff contender potentially in the market for secondary help.