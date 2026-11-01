Browns QB Shedeur Sanders Replaces Deshaun Watson vs. Steelers

The Cleveland Browns turned to Shedeur Sanders on their opening drive Sunday after Deshaun Watson took a high hit against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Watson remained on the ground after the contact from Steelers safety Jaquan Brisker. He appeared to want to stay in the game, but ultimately left the field and headed to the medical tent for evaluation for a concussion.

Sanders replaced him, putting Cleveland’s backup quarterback into the middle of a pivotal AFC North matchup almost immediately. Both teams entered the game at 5-2, with first place in the division on the line.

It was not immediately clear how long Watson would be sidelined. He exited the medical tent with his helmet in his hand after the drive ended.

The first action didn’t go great for Sanders. The Browns were flagged for multiple penalties as the second-year quarterback tried to escape pressure. Sanders connected with Browns tight end Harold Fannin on a short pass on third down, but Fannin fumbled, giving the Steelers a short field.

Shedeur Sanders Gets Opportunity After Browns’ Backup Decision

Sanders’ opportunity came just two days after coach Todd Monken confirmed he would remain Watson’s backup against Pittsburgh.

“Shedeur’s our backup quarterback,” Monken said Friday.

That decision followed a week of questions about Cleveland’s crowded quarterback room. The Browns activated Dillon Gabriel from injured reserve Monday after a back injury kept him out for the first seven games. With Watson, Sanders and rookie Taylen Green also on the roster, Cleveland elected to carry four quarterbacks.

Gabriel was designated the emergency No. 3 quarterback for Sunday’s game. Green was inactive, leaving Sanders as the first option when Watson went to the sideline.

Sanders has starting experience from his rookie season. He went 3-4 in seven starts in 2025, throwing for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Watson’s return to the lineup this season had put him back in a reserve role.

Deshaun Watson Coming Off Best Passing Game With Browns

Watson entered the rematch coming off his first 300-yard passing performance with Cleveland. He completed 25 passes for 308 yards and added a rushing touchdown in the Browns’ 27-24 victory over the Tennessee Titans.

He also delivered another late scoring drive, moving Cleveland into position for Andre Szmyt’s winning field goal. Watson had directed a fourth-quarter game-winning drive in each of the Browns’ five victories entering Sunday.

The Tennessee game offered progress beyond another late escape. Watson threw for 202 yards in the first half and completed all three of his passes on the winning possession. Cleveland also produced a season-high 183 rushing yards, giving the offense its most productive day on the ground.

Browns and Steelers Playing for AFC North Lead

The rematch followed a week of back-and-forth between the division rivals, including Brisker’s response to Browns defensive end Jared Verse’s comments about Pittsburgh.

“It’s time to play. We’re gonna see what they have on the field,” Brisker said before the game.

Cleveland won the first meeting 27-24 on Szmyt’s 56-yard field goal with 10 seconds remaining. A second victory would give the Browns a season sweep and a valuable head-to-head advantage in the division race.

The Browns entered Sunday seeking their first sweep of Pittsburgh since 1988 and their first regular-season road victory over the Steelers since 2003.