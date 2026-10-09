Browns QB Dillon Gabriel Gets Bad News Ahead of Jets Game

The Cleveland Browns are giving Dillon Gabriel more time before bringing him back to the active roster.

The second-year quarterback was ruled out Friday for Cleveland’s Week 5 matchup against the New York Jets. Gabriel returned to practice Wednesday following a stint on injured reserve with a back injury, but he will not be activated to the 53-man roster for Sunday’s game.

The decision gives Gabriel another week to get comfortable on the field and delays a roster squeeze at quarterback. Deshaun Watson, Shedeur Sanders and rookie Taylen Green already occupy spots on the active roster.

Head coach Todd Monken indicated earlier in the week that Cleveland felt little urgency to activate Gabriel. The Browns opened his return window this week, allowing him to practice while remaining on injured reserve.

“Get him out there, practice, see where he’s at with his back, and get the reps that we can get,” Monken said during his October 7 news conference.

Monken said much of that work would come through individual drills and scout-team reps. For Gabriel, the immediate opportunity is to get back into a routine after missing the first four games.

Dillon Gabriel Has Time to Work Toward Browns Return

The Browns announced Gabriel’s eligibility to return to practice Tuesday. His 21-day window gives Cleveland time to assess his progress before deciding whether to activate him. If he is not activated before that window expires, he will remain on injured reserve for the rest of the season.

Gabriel landed on IR after injuring his back during the preseason finale against the New England Patriots. That outing had given him something to build on: he completed 12 of 15 passes for 186 yards and three touchdowns.

Gabriel started six games as a rookie in 2025, completing 59.5% of his passes for 937 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions. His next role will depend on both his recovery and how Cleveland arranges the depth behind Watson. Gabriel is not expected to leapfrog Sanders for the No. 2 spot, but the Browns have revealed little about their quarterback depth and the decision to keep four passers on the roster.

Browns Still Face Decision on Four Quarterbacks

Gabriel’s return to practice has put the quarterback numbers back in focus. Activating Gabriel while retaining the other three would mean using four of the team’s 53 roster spots on quarterbacks. Cleveland would have to weigh that depth against needs elsewhere.

Those needs are immediate on the defensive line. Mason Graham and Mike Hall Jr. have been ruled out against the Jets, and Kalia Davis — who was on IR like Gabriel — also will not return this week.

Monken declined Wednesday to settle the four-quarterback question, pointing to the time remaining in Gabriel’s practice window.

“The three-week window to kind of see where we’re at. So that’s kind of where we’re at. Get him out there, practice, see where he’s at with his back, and get the reps that we can get,” Monken said. “I look forward to seeing him back out there.”

With Cleveland entering Sunday at 3-1 and seeking a fourth consecutive win, Sanders remains next in line behind Watson. Gabriel can continue practicing while the Browns evaluate when to bring him back and where he fits.