Browns $48 Million Star Helped Off Field After Scary Injury Against Titans

A week after suffering a concussion, Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit needed help leaving the field again Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.

Delpit took a blow to the head from teammate Adin Huntington and walked off with trainers while appearing to favor his neck. He initially looked to stay in the game but an official called trainers over, stopping the play. The collision left Cleveland with another injury concern involving one of its most important defenders.

The nature and severity of Delpit’s injury were not immediately clear. A second concussion had not been confirmed.

UPDATE: Delpit did return to the game in the fourth quarter, avoiding concussion protocol.

Delpit had only just been cleared to return. He suffered a concussion during the Browns’ October 18 win over the Baltimore Ravens and was ruled out after leaving in the first quarter. Cleveland announced Saturday that he had cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol, removing his injury designation for the trip to Tennessee.

He had missed Wednesday’s practice before participating on a limited basis Thursday and Friday. The Browns’ final injury report listed both a concussion and a shoulder issue.

Browns Defense Responds After Another Slow Start

The injury interrupted another uneven afternoon for a Cleveland defense that has repeatedly recovered from rough starts.

Tony Pollard scored on Tennessee’s first two possessions, putting the Browns in a 14-0 hole with 8:35 remaining in the first quarter.

The response was considerably better. The Browns delivered a goal-line stand after replay overturned another apparent Pollard touchdown, keeping Tennessee from extending its lead to 21-7.

Denzel Ward then intercepted Cam Ward in the second quarter, recording the 20th interception of his career and his second this season. Those stops helped Cleveland recover and take a 17-14 lead into halftime.

The pattern was familiar. Against Baltimore, the Browns allowed 10 points on the Ravens’ first two possessions before shutting them out the rest of the way in a 13-10 victory.

“Early on, after 10 points, shutting them out and constantly getting us the ball back and giving us a chance to win,” head coach Todd Monken said.

Mason Graham Returns After Brief Injury Scare

The Browns also had a scare involving Mason Graham, who briefly hobbled off the field before returning to the game. Sunday marked the defensive tackle’s first appearance since he suffered knee and ankle injuries against the Pittsburgh Steelers on October 1. Graham missed the games against the New York Jets and Ravens before returning against Tennessee.

Graham sustained a left MCL sprain and an ankle sprain. He was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday before participating fully Friday.

Graham’s return restored one of Cleveland’s most productive pass rushers. The second-year tackle recorded four sacks in the first three games and still led the team entering Week 7 despite missing two contests. Cleveland entered Sunday with 19 sacks, with 11 players contributing at least one.

With fellow defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. out for a third consecutive game with an ankle injury, keeping Graham available became even more important.