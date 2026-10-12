Browns Get Concerning Injury News on Carson Schwesinger

For the Cleveland Browns, as if losing an ugly, 17-12 decision to the Jets on the road on Sunday in Week 5 was not insult enough, the whole game was punctuated by injury news as well. The Browns lost star rookie receiver KC Concepcion in the first quarter to a concussion, and right tackle Tytus Howard bowed out, too, after trying to play through a knee injury. After the game, starting running back Quinshon Judkins was seen in a walking boot. And, worst of all, star linebacker Carson Schwesinger, too, was seen wearing a boot.

Schwesinger, the reigning defensive rookie of the year in the NFL, was clearly hobbled late in the loss. He still managed to force a fourth-quarter fumble that briefly gave the Browns some life and seemed to set them up to seal the win. Schwesinger once said, “I’m gonna fight until I can’t walk. You’re gonna have to carry me off the field.” That was nearly the case on Sunday.

Browns Could Be Missing Carson Schwesinger in Week 6

But now, Schwesinger is facing being sidelined for the Browns’ big matchup against the Ravens on Sunday in Week 6. That’s the bad news. The good news it hat he could possibly play through the injury, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

He wrote on Twitter/X: “#Browns star LB Carson Schwesinger suffered a Grade 1 ankle sprain in their loss against the #Jets, though the injury occurred before his strip sack of Geno Smith, sources say. He is not ruled out for this week, though availability depends on how he responds.”

Schwesinger is leading the Browns thus far with 43 tackles on the season.